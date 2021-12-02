ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insights On The Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market To 2030 - Focus On Product Type, Indication, End-user, Epidemiology, Compliance Rate, Discontinuation, And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global positive airway pressure devices market report highlights that the market was valued at $3,411.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $6,218.5 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

A positive airway pressure delivery system is a prescription non-invasive ventilatory device that delivers expiratory positive airway pressure for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. The system also provides positive airway pressure during incipient apnea. The system may include a dedicated flow generator and a patient interface.

Sleep apnea is a sleep-related breathing disorder that involves a decrease or complete halt in airflow despite an ongoing effort to breathe. It occurs when the muscles relax during sleep, causing the soft tissue at the back of the throat to collapse and block the upper airway. Obstructive sleep apnea is also one of the independent risk factors for stroke, cardiovascular diseases, and systemic hypertension, among other clinical consequences. Globally, sleep apnea impacts more than 936 million individuals worldwide. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) recommends that continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices be considered first-line treatment for moderate and severe OSA.

Despite the recommendations, CPAP devices and PAP devices in general frequently encounter challenges in terms of adherence. There are a number of factors that contribute to the low adherence rates for PAP devices. These factors primarily include claustrophobia, discomfort, and high cost. Several studies have been conducted to identify the reason behind low adherence rates despite several changes in the device and mask dynamics.

Key Companies Profiled

3B Medical, Inc, Apex Medical Corporation, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Breas Medical AB, Compumedics Limited, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Elmaslar Group, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Hebei Topson Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Narang Medical Limited, ResMed Inc., Somnetics International, Inc.

How This Report Can Add Value

Assuming that the reader is a manufacturer of positive airway pressure devices, they will be able to do the following:

  • Understand their position as compared to some of the key players in the market
  • Get information on parameters such as device adoption rate, therapy compliance rate, and discontinuation rate
  • Assess the disease epidemiology in each region
  • Familiarize themselves with the necessary information related to changing market dynamics
  • Stay updated with the latest trends in the market with respect to connected devices
  • Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the market
  • Identify some of the key players in the market and understand their value contribution

Key Questions Answered in the Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report:

  • How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of PAP devices in the market?
  • What are the key regulations which influence the adoption of PAP devices in the market?
  • What are some of the key companies in the global and regional PAP market?
  • What are some of the key factors influencing the growth in adopting PAP devices across the globe?
  • What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?
  • What is the PAP device adoption rate for patients diagnosed with sleep apnea?
  • What are the compliance and discontinuation rates for PAP therapy across regions?
  • What are the fastest-growing countries in terms of PAP devices adoption?
  • Which are the key diseases driving the adoption of PAP devices across the world?
  • What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the global positive airway pressure devices market?
  • Who are the most common end-users of PAP devices, and how are the end-use segment expected to grow in the future?

Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Drivers

Currently, the market is mainly being driven by the growing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea and chronic respiratory diseases. Some countries have registered increasing awareness of the benefits of positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, and as a result, there has been a hike in the prevalence of PAP therapy in those countries in the past few years.

There has been a steady growth in the number of health-tech startups in the industry. The market entry of new players has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. MedTech startups have been responding to the growing demand for ventilators by offering non-invasive unconventional systems and indigenous ventilators. Apart from that, globally, the prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea is expected to exceed 986 million cases by the end of 2026. According to data obtained from the Global Data Health Exchange and BIS Research analysis, the incidence of the condition in North America was as high as 1 in 11 individuals in 2020. The life expectancy in most countries has surged tremendously. The improvement in life expectancy is due to significant advancements in diagnostic technology and medical science. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding health, nutrition, and hygiene has also resulted in increased life expectancy.

The prevalence of diseases among the growing geriatric population has grown at a significant pace during 2015-2019 as compared to those aged 54 and below.

Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Challenges

The primary challenge is the lack of awareness of the benefits of positive airway pressure therapy among individuals. Sleep apnea itself faces a significant challenge in getting diagnosed with many individuals unaware that they suffer from the condition. A key restraining factor to the growth in the adoption of PAP devices is their high cost. Additionally, the lack of reimbursement policies by the government and commercial payors also hampers the adoption of PAP devices in emerging economies. These devices are also uncomfortable for many users, which results in the discontinuation of therapy. The global positive airway pressure devices market is also expected to be restrained due to non-adherence.

Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Opportunities

Owing to the rising focus on remote patient monitoring, mobile health applications, and integration of telemedicine in treatment and diagnostic aspects of healthcare, the development of smart PAP devices offers a novel opportunity to both established and emerging players.

Established PAP device manufacturers can develop devices integrated with a mobile application that would enable patients to monitor their breathing quality, sleep quality, and therapy adherence. Moreover, the mobile application could further facilitate data sharing with a physician for patient monitoring. For instance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. developed DreamMapper, a mobile application compatible with its CPAP devices. The mobile application offers various features such as therapy hours, educational information, progress monitoring, and data sharing with physicians.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Positive Airway Pressure Devices Industry

The impact of COVID-19 varies depending on the region, country, the extent of lockdowns, and the perception of the local population.

The market witnessed a temporary boost in demand when CPAP devices were approved for emergency use by regulatory bodies to bridge the gap between demand for and supply of ventilators.

Key areas of the supply chain were impacted during the initial days of the pandemic, which comprised coinciding lockdowns in several countries leading to a restriction in global logistics. The resulting strain led to reduced stock in warehouses and a hike in logistics costs locally.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research2.1 Scope of Study2.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria2.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology3.1 Data Collection and Analysis3.2 Data Sources3.2.1 Primary Data Sources3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources3.3 Data Triangulation3.4 Market Estimation3.5 Forecast Period Selection Criteria3.6 Assumptions and Limitations

4 Epidemiological and Reimbursement Landscape for PAP Devices4.1 Epidemiological Landscape4.1.1 Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)4.1.1.1 Regional Analysis for PAP Devices4.1.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD)4.1.2.1 Regional Analysis for PAP Devices4.1.3 COVID-194.1.3.1 Regional Analysis for PAP Devices4.1.4 Other Respiratory Disorders4.2 Reimbursement Landscape4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market5.1 Impact on Regulatory Authorities5.2 Impact on Adoption of Positive Airway Pressure Devices5.3 Impact on Market Size of Positive Airway Pressure Devices5.3.1 Scenario Comparison Analysis5.3.2 Regional Impact5.4 Future Impact of COVID-195.4.1 Short-Term Impact (2-4 Years)5.4.2 Mid-Term Impact (5-10 Years)5.4.3 Long-Term Impact (8-12 Years)5.5 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for New Companies

6 Industry Analysis6.1 Industry Structure6.2 Key Technological Trends6.2.1 Short-Term Potential (2-4 Years)6.2.2 Mid-Term Potential (4-8 Years)6.2.3 Long Term Potential (8-12 Years)6.3 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis6.4 Regulatory Framework6.4.1 Regulations in North America6.4.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)6.4.1.2 Health Canada6.4.2 Regulations in Europe6.4.3 Regulations in Asia-Pacific6.4.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)6.4.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)6.5 Patent Analysis6.5.1 Awaited Technological Developments6.5.2 Patent Trend (by Year)6.5.3 Patent Trend (by Country/Cluster)

7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Market Share Analysis7.2 Key Developments and Strategies7.2.1 New Offerings7.2.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions7.2.3 Regulatory and Legal Activities7.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions7.3 Business Model Analysis7.4 Pricing Analysis

8 Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market8.1 Assumptions and Limitations8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment8.3 Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Growth Scenario8.3.1 Realistic Growth8.3.2 Optimistic Growth8.3.3 Pessimistic/Conservative Growth8.4 Market Dynamics8.4.1 Impact Analysis8.4.2 Growth Promoting Factors8.4.2.1 Rising Number of Startups Driving Innovation8.4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea8.4.2.3 Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases among the Geriatric Population8.4.2.4 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases across the Globe8.4.3 Growth Inhibiting Factors8.4.3.1 High Upfront Cost of the Devices8.4.3.2 Side-Effects Associated with Long-Term Usage8.4.4 Growth Opportunities8.4.4.1 Development of Smart PAP Devices8.4.4.2 Deployment of 3D Scanning to Offer Customized PAP Masks8.4.4.3 Development of Accessory-Free PAP Devices8.4.4.3.1 Regional Analysis of Growth Opportunities

9 Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market (by Product Type)9.1 Opportunity Assessment9.2 Growth-Share Matrix9.3 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Device (CPAP)9.4 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Device (APAP)9.5 Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure Device (BiPAP)

10 Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market (by Indication)10.1 Opportunity Assessment10.2 Growth-Share Matrix10.3 Sleep Apnea10.4 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)10.5 Others

11 Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market (by End User) 11.1 Opportunity Assessment11.2 Growth-Share Matrix11.3 Sleep Laboratories11.4 Home Care11.5 Others (Hospitals and Clinics, Elderly Care Homes, Nursing Homes, etc.)

12 Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market (by Region)

13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/674iq4

