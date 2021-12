On Valentine’s Day — a day of love — parents across Fort Collins received emails informing us our children had been in a lockdown drill at roughly the same time that 17 children were being killed in Florida. This was in 2018, but I remember my kids’ stunned faces as they told me their drill instructions, which included advice such as: “If running to safety is not an option, then hide to keep yourself safe. And if you must fight to save your life, fight with all your might, using anything within reach as a weapon.”

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO