City Transformer Selects Powermat Wireless Technology To Charge New Ultra-Light Foldable Electric Vehicle Designed For Urban Mobility

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Transformer Ltd., designer of the ultra-light folding electric vehicle for urban applications, today announced a critical partnership with advanced wireless charging technology innovator, Powermat Technologies to integrate the company's wireless charging system into their all-electric, foldable urban mobility vehicle solution.

Designed to become the world's first foldable, ultralight EV that intelligently transforms its dimensions to adapt to the complexities of urban environments such as traffic and parking, City Transformer features an intuitive, digitized interface with advanced fleet management and built-in information sharing capabilities. The company plans to assimilate Powermat's in-vehicle connected wireless charging platform to enhance the vehicle's advanced mobile connectivity features for enhanced convenience and freedom of use.

"The design of a next-generation vehicle that meets city commuters' complex demands requires incorporating innovative solutions for an enhanced user experience and the integration of highly personalized technology such as Powermat's wireless in-vehicle charging technology is an excellent example of our innovation strategy," said Udi Meridor, co-founder and Chief of Strategy and Operations at City Transformer. "We added Powermat's technology to our lightweight transformable EV to ensure each journey will have access to a seamless charging experience while commuting around cities."

Powermat's in-cabin wireless charging system combined with the advanced connectivity key features found in City Transformer's vehicles include:

  • Powermat Qi®15w in-cabin universal wireless charging system with extended power protocol specifications, allows users to freely charge any mobile device while using the EV conveniently.
  • Powermat's Smart Inductive™ technology that combines vehicle communication interfaces with an extended charging range per coil.
  • The technology is proven to be automotive-grade and CISPR 25 Class 5 certified, with an enhanced focus on advanced quality factor foreign object detection capabilities.

"To enhance the user experience of driving in a City Transformer ultra-light EV, Powermat's wireless charging technology provides an interconnected, personalized charging solution that offers seamless connectivity features," said Ronen Diamant, VP Sales at Powermat. "City Transformer is a perfect fit for our wireless power solutions and will enable us to continue improving our technology and the customer experience. This strategic relationship answers the EV industry's demand for a connected, convenient solution for mobility and automotive technology in urban settings."

ABOUT POWERMAT

Powermat specializes in delivering tailor-fitted turnkey in-vehicle wireless charging reference designs for automotive OEMs, global tier-1 suppliers, robotics, and more. Powermat's in-car 15W Qi® certified reference designs and connected mobile experience offering wireless power and NFC are ready for in-cabin integration and provide a full-performance automotive in-cabin system for vehicles, two-wheelers, public transportation, and aviation.

With over 200 patent submissions and over 100 granted patents dating back to 2007, Powermat enables OEMs, Automakers, and Tier-1 suppliers worldwide to incorporate advanced wireless charging and customize solutions for unique use cases. The company's field-proven inductive in-car wireless charging technology is already embedded in over 8 million vehicles and adopted by global market leaders such as General Motors, Visteon, and Harman International.

ABOUT CITY TRANSFORMER

City Transformer develops the world's first all-electric mobility solution that intelligently transforms its dimensions and riding behavior while driving to meet the complex challenges and needs of those who call the world's largest cities "our home." Designed by city people around what city people truly need, City Transformer electric vehicles park and outsmart traffic like a motorcycle while riding safely and conveniently like a car. City Transformer was voted one of the "top 10 cars of IAA mobility 2021" and named one of the "best inventions of 2020" by Time magazine.

City Transformer vehicles are engineered for superior city riding experiences without compromise, with superior maneuvering capabilities, exceptional parking properties, exceptional low total cost of ownership, and 75% space savings. City Transformer is built on top of a patented highly fleet-ready modular platform that provides outstanding freedom of cabin design for multiple bespoke applications & flexible engagement models.

Media Contact: Annika Harper Antenna Group for Powermat Technologies annika.harper@antennagroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-transformer-selects-powermat-wireless-technology-to-charge-new-ultra-light-foldable-electric-vehicle-designed-for-urban-mobility-301436004.html

SOURCE Powermat

