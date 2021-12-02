ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dalwhinnie Farms Names New Chief Executive Officer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

RIDGWAY, Colo., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalwhinnie Enterprises, LLC, the Ridgway, Colorado based cannabis purveyor, names Brandon Barksdale as Chief Executive Officer. The Dalwhinnie family of companies includes the Dalwhinnie Farms vertically integrated luxury cannabis brand, Shift Cannabis, Ridgway Hemp Company, and the Dalwhinnie Farms destination boutique in Aspen.

With years of experience advising a variety of cannabis companies from small start-ups to the largest publicly traded multi-state operators, Barksdale joins Dalwhinnie from CohnReznick's Advisory Practice, where he had a front row seat to the growth of the fledgling industry since its infancy.

For nearly a decade, Barksdale's professional services experience has been primarily focused in the cannabis space. Providing strategic direction to preeminent organizations through the complexities of operational challenges, regulatory changes, financial management, implementation planning and growth strategies. He has helped companies throughout various business lifecycles driving risk mitigation, control and organizational maturity.

It's from this advisory capacity that Barksdale began to work with Dalwhinnie, navigating the project planning that led to the opening of their unique boutique retail store in Aspen and helping to steer the company's overall business strategy. He is well positioned to lead the next phase for Dalwhinnie with a focus on expansion, scalability and production excellence.

"I've seen many cannabis organizations, small to large," said Barksdale. "Dalwhinnine has a culture and structure built for success, growth and further development. I look forward to concentrating on thoughtful retail strategies and market advancement opportunities for both the connoisseur line, Dalwhinnie, and the urban explorer/outdoors-focused brand, Shift."

"We are also establishing processes that will lead us to GMP and GACP certification which will continue to differentiate us in the marketplace as a leading supplier driven by quality and industry best practices."

"We are extremely elated to have Brandon leading our family of companies. He is a rare find in this industry, bringing vision, character, operational and strategic insight that will continue to elevate Dalwhinnie on our journey. With the perfect balance of focus on sustainability and growth, Brandon leverages his past cannabis and broader professional experiences to bring best practices to every facet of our organization," noted the board of directors.

In his first 100 days as CEO, Barksdale has already created baseline improvement standard operation procedures and executed operational changes to improve everything from organizational efficiency to leading production standards.

"We have amazing talent here at Dalwhinnie. We have already dramatically improved culture, production and quality. We are no doubt amongst the leading cultivators in Colorado and abroad," concluded Barksdale.

About Dalwhinnie Enterprises LLCRooted in the San Juan Mountains in the heart of Colorado's Rocky Mountain West, Dalwhinnie is a purveyor of fine cannabis and lavish goods of unsurpassed quality. The company's Aspen retail boutique curates premium cannabis experiences, shared with welcoming Western hospitality and warmth. All of Dalwhinnie's proprietary cannabis strains are meticulously grown at a purpose-built, advanced cultivation facility that shares its grounds with a 210-acre working equestrian ranch in southwest Colorado outside of Telluride.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dalwhinnie-farms-names-new-chief-executive-officer-301435588.html

SOURCE Dalwhinnie Enterprises, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

New York: Seneca Gaming names Craig Clark chief operating officer

Seneca Gaming Corporation has named Craig Clark, an executive with nearly 30 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry, as the company’s chief operating officer. Clark will be responsible for the overall business efficiency, including driving revenue, profitability and growth at Seneca Gaming’s three properties — Seneca Niagara...
GAMBLING
prweek.com

PRCA names Grayling global chief executive as vice-chair

Sarah Scholefield brings her experience working with corporate entities, multinational corporations and global consumer brands to the role of vice-chair of the PRCA. After joining Grayling in 2014 to lead the strategic direction, co-ordination, corporate and crisis work for PayPal globally, she was later promoted to become the agency's UK chief executive.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Jitterbit Names Jill Ransome Chief Marketing Officer

Former Tangoe CMO joins executive team to accelerate Jitterbit’s growth. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has named Jill Ransome its new Chief Marketing Officer, the company’s first female CMO. Bringing more than 24 years of marketing, brand development and sales management experience to the role, Ransome will lead marketing efforts across the company, strengthening Jitterbit’s footprint with the acquisitions of eBridge Connections and Wevo to build a unified, global brand.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Pendo Names New Chief Product Officer, Surpasses 800 Employees In Latest Quarter Of Fast Growth

Bookings climb over 60% from the previous third quarter. Pendo, a company that provides software that makes software better, announced highlights from its third quarter, which ended October 31, 2021. Notable milestones include significant revenue and customer growth, exciting product enhancements, several key partnerships, a new investor and team achievement — Pendo now employs 800 people around the globe.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
martechseries.com

Emplifi Names Todd McCaslin Chief Technology Officer

the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced the appointment of Todd McCaslin as Chief Technology Officer reporting directly to Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. McCaslin will lead global technology development and engineering teams responsible for building Emplifi’s products and platforms, as well as oversee the company’s internal technology infrastructure.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

OneScreen.Ai Names Jeanne Hopkins As Chief Revenue Officer

With 30+ years of customer-centric sales and marketing expertise, Jeanne Hopkins returns to Boston tech to promote the first media market network for out-of-home (OOH) advertising. OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B market network provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, has named Jeanne Hopkins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), returning the sales and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Ridgway#Dalwhinnie Enterprises#Llc#Shift Cannabis#Ridgway Hemp Company#Gmp#Gacp
TheStreet

Revolution Foods Appoints Dominic Engels As Chief Executive Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods , today announced that Dominic Engels has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Engels will assume day-to-day leadership of the company as CEO, following over 15 years of leadership by Founder Kristin Groos Richmond, who will continue in her role as Chairwoman of the Board. To date, Revolution Foods produces and distributes over 2 million healthy meals every week to children and families in underserved communities across the US.
BUSINESS
Daily Reporter

Smulyan named new BID executive director

The East Side Business Improvement District, a partner in the city of Milwaukee’s efforts to develop and support strong businesses and the community on the east side, has announced the selection of David Smulyan as its new executive director. Smulyan will fill the vacancy created by Elizabeth Brodek’s departure in July.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Reuters

Unilever names new chief legal and supply chain officers

(Reuters) - Dove soap maker Unilever Plc announced on Wednesday two changes to its top leadership, bringing in new hires to replace its chief legal and chief supply chain officers. Reginaldo Ecclissato, executive vice president of Mexico, Central America and Greater Caribbean will replace Marc Engel as chief supply chain...
BUSINESS
Chicago Business Journal

Groupon names former Zappos CEO as its next chief executive

More than 20 months after Rich Williams stepped down as Groupon's CEO, the Chicago tech firm finally has its next full-time chief executive officer. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) said Wednesday it has named Kedar Deshpande its next CEO. Deshpande was previously the CEO of online footwear company Zappos, a role he assumed in August 2020 after the death of Zappos founder and CEO Tony Hsieh. Hsieh died from injuries he suffered in a house fire in New London, Conn.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
aithority.com

Steve Santana Named as Chief Information Officer at ETS

ETS announced Steve Santana will join the organization as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Santana will provide the organization with visionary leadership in the development and implementation of IT (Information Technology) and Digital Product solutions to support ETS business goals and operations. “Steve brings a wealth of experience leading digital transformation...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Apps Associates Names First Chief People Officer

Lydie Fox will lead HR strategy to fuel continued growth for the premier enterprise applications and data analytics services leader. Apps Associates, an enterprise applications and data analytics services leader, named Lydie Fox to the newly-created Chief People Officer post. Fox joins Apps Associates on the back of a record third quarter and at a time of continued growth and advancement for the company. As Chief People Officer, Fox will be responsible for leading Apps Associates’ overall human resources strategy, including global talent acquisition, employee learning and development, compensation, benefits, and workforce advocacy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Leviton Appoints Daryoush Larizadeh To Chief Executive Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today the appointment of Daryoush Larizadeh to Chief Executive Officer, effective as of December 1, 2021. Larizadeh will continue his responsibilities as President and COO, in addition to assuming the CEO role. In his current capacity, Larizadeh has been President and...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

UnitedHealth Group names Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson new chief medical officer

Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson, a high-ranking health executive at UnitedHealth Group Inc., has been named the the insurance giant's chief medical officer. Fierce Healthcare has a report on the promotion for Wilson, who most recently was executive vice president and associate chief medical officer. She succeeds Dr. Richard Migliori, who has been with Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) for 25 years and its CMO since 2013.
NYSE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Ethos names first chief distribution officer

Insurtech Ethos has announced the appointment of Marty Schafer as its first chief distribution officer. In his new role, Schafer will be responsible for building partnerships with third-party life insurance distributors and life, property and casualty insurance agents. Schafer began selling insurance following a professional soccer career. After leaving pro...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Neurocrine Biosciences picks former Eli Lilly executive as chief scientific officer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX -1.8%) announced the appointment of Jude Onyia as the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. A 25-year veteran in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Onyia last served as Chief Scientific Officer at Capsida Biotherapeutics. Before that, he worked at Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) as Vice President of Biotechnology Discovery Research after starting his 25-year career there as a post-doctoral research fellow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy