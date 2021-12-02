ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qutoutiao Inc. Announces Plan To Implement ADS Ratio Change

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. ("Qutoutiao" or the "Company") (QTT) - Get Qutoutiao Inc. Report, a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its Class A ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio"), par value US$0.0001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of four (4) ADSs to one (1) Class A ordinary share to a new ADS Ratio of two (2) ADSs to five (5) Class A ordinary shares. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about December 10, 2021.

For Qutoutiao's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS Ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every ten (10) existing ADSs then held for one (1) new ADS. The Bank of New York Mellon, as the depositary bank for Qutoutiao's ADS program, will arrange for the exchange of the current ADSs for the new ones. Qutoutiao's ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "QTT".

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank. The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on Qutoutiao's underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio.

As a result of the change in the ADS Ratio, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the change in the ADS Ratio will be equal to or greater than ten times the ADS trading price before the change.

About Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. operates innovative and fast-growing mobile content platforms in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. The eponymous flagship mobile application, Qutoutiao, meaning "fun headlines" in Chinese, applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has attracted a large group of loyal users, many of whom are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao's fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based user loyalty program. Launched in May 2018, Midu Novels is a pioneer in offering free literature supported by advertising and has grown rapidly to become a leading player in the online literature industry. The Company will continue to bring more exciting products to users through innovation, and strive towards creating a leading global online content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.qutoutiao.net.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qutoutiao's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qutoutiao's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Qutoutiao does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Qutoutiao Inc.Investor RelationsTel: +86-21-5889-0398E-mail: ir@qutoutiao.net

