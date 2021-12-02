ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jim Henson Company Partners With VeVe To Offer First-Ever NFT Digital Collectibles Based On Hit Film Labyrinth

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jim Henson Company is launching its first-ever NFT digital collectibles in partnership with VeVe , the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform. The new series of exclusive digital collectibles are based on the fantasy classic film Labyrinth (1986), currently celebrating its 35th anniversary, and will be released early 2022. Collectors can follow VeVe on Twitter and Instagram to stay updated on Labyrinth collectibles and drop dates.

In the initial drop, fans will be able to purchase 3D digital collectibles inspired by the film exclusively through the VeVe app, available to download on the App Store and Google Play .

"After 35 years, Jim Henson's Labyrinth is still beloved and respected as one of the unique and groundbreaking films of its era. It's a perfect tribute to have fans of this innovative production celebrate Labyrinth's anniversary with this incredible line of must-have NFT collectibles. Partnering with VeVe for The Jim Henson Company's first-ever NFT release allows our dedicated and ever-growing fanbase to connect with the film's cast of characters in an entirely new and engaging product landscape," said Melissa Segal, who oversees consumer products for The Jim Henson Company.

"Labyrinth is one of the most iconic fantasy films of all-time, so we jumped at the opportunity to partner with The Jim Henson Company on a series of digital collectibles from the film," said Dan Crothers, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of VeVe. "Our community of collectors is going to love displaying these in their virtual showrooms for all to see."

Through the VeVe platform, fans can showcase their digital collections in the app's virtual showrooms as epic 3D dioramas, as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors. VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed or on external social platforms. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, providing a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

To learn more about the VeVe app, please visit the official website here . Image assets can be found here .

About VeVe:Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 1 million active users and 2.6 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including Marvel, DC Comics, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, tokidoki, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe's 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.

In March 2021, VeVe committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs and provided $7+ million in grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes through NFT promotions. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

The VeVe Digital Collectible app is available on both iOS and Android.

VeVe.me | Twitter | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | Medium

About The Jim Henson CompanyThe award-winning Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 60 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. Best known as creators of the world-famous Muppets, Henson is currently in production on the upcoming series Harriet the Spy and a reboot of Fraggle Rock, both for Apple TV+, as well as Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix and the feature film The Portable Door. Henson's most recent television credits include Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time for discovery+, Earth to Ned for Disney+, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! for Apple TV+, the Emmy-winning Netflix Original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, as well as Word Party (Netflix) and the Emmy®-nominated productions Dinosaur Train (PBS), Sid the Science Kid (PBS), Splash and Bubbles (PBS), and Julie's Greenroom (Netflix). Previous TV productions include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, and the sci-fi series Farscape, and the feature films The Star (Sony Pictures Animation), Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (Disney), as well as the groundbreaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth.

With additional locations in New York and London, The Jim Henson Company is headquartered in Los Angeles on the historic Charlie Chaplin lot, complete with soundstage and post-production facilities. The Company is home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent character-building and visual effects group with international film, television, theme park and advertising clients, as well as Henson Recording Studios, one of the music industry's top recording facilities known for its world-class blend of state-of-the-art and vintage equipment. The Company's Henson Alternative credits include The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix), the feature film The Happytime Murders and the popular live puppet improvisational show Puppet-Up! - Uncensored.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jim-henson-company-partners-with-veve-to-offer-first-ever-nft-digital-collectibles-based-on-hit-film-labyrinth-301435470.html

SOURCE VeVe

