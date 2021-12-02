ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Announces Five New Firms And 27 Strategies To Its Turnkey Asset Management Platform

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH , Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the expansion of its platform with five new firms and 27 strategies. The SMArtX platform now supports over 950 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies across a broad spectrum of asset classes, powered by SMArtX's industry leading, cloud-native, API-first managed technology.

SMArtX added five new firms to the platform including Beacon Capital Management, Earth Equity Advisors, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Parametric Portfolio Associates, and Sterling Capital Management. Collectively these firms add 17 new diversified strategies across a broad range of ESG, equity, and fixed income strategies.

Ten additional strategies were added by Federated Hermes, Invesco Advisers, Inc., Lazard Asset Management, and Suncoast Equity Management, notable asset managers already on the SMArtX platform. This surge of new strategies comes on the heels of SMArtX's recent announcement of its new enterprise commercial and strategic relationship (full details here).

"We are excited to see these great firms and new strategies cap off a monumental year of growth at SMArtX," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "With assets set to increase in the coming months over and above the 68% AUM growth year-to-date, SMArtX's performance signifies a changing of the guard."

The complete list of new strategies incudes:

  • Beacon Capital Management
  • Vantage 2.0 Aggressive
  • Vantage 2.0 Balanced
  • Vantage 3.0 Aggressive
  • Vantage 3.0 Balanced
  • Vantage 2.0 Conservative
  • Earth Equity Advisors
  • EEA Green Sage Sustainability Portfolio
  • Federated Hermes
  • Clover All Cap Value
  • International Strategic Value Dividend w/MAP
  • Invesco Advisers
  • Pinnacle Series: Hybrid Plus 20 MM Portfolio
  • Pinnacle Series: Hybrid Plus 40 MM Portfolio
  • Pinnacle Series: Hybrid Plus 60 MM Portfolio
  • Pinnacle Series: Hybrid Plus 80 MM Portfolio
  • Pinnacle Series: Hybrid Plus Equity MM Portfolio
  • J.P. Morgan Asset Management
  • Large Cap Growth
  • Lazard Asset Management
  • U.S. Equity Select
  • Parametric Portfolio Associates
  • Custom Core U.S. Large Cap (S&P 500)
  • TABS Municipal Ladder 1-10 Year
  • TABS Municipal Ladder 1-14 Year
  • TABS Municipal Ladder 5-15 Year
  • U.S. Corporate Ladder 1-5 Year
  • Sterling Capital Management
  • Equity Income
  • Focus Equity
  • Mid Cap Value
  • Special Opportunities
  • Short Term Corporate SMA
  • Suncoast Equity Management
  • Dividend Growth
  • Small to Mid Cap (SMID) Growth

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"SMArtX's enterprise business is bolstered by its ability to tailor solutions to the functional needs of the organization," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "The flexibility and scalability of our managed accounts technology plays a central role in streamlining operational efficiencies which gives our enterprise clients the distinct competitive advantage they need to win in 2022."

About SMArtX Advisory SolutionsSMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartx-advisory-solutions-announces-five-new-firms-and-27-strategies-to-its-turnkey-asset-management-platform-301435922.html

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

