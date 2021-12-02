ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Symphony MediaAI Featured As Top OTT Solution Provider By Media And Entertainment Tech Outlook

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony MediaAI has been featured as the Top OTT Solution Provider in 2021v by Media and Entertainment Tech Outlook for meeting the industry's demand for a complete revenue optimization platform powered by enterprise AI.

"We're gratified by this acknowledgement of our ability to enable material transformation and look forward to extending our lead in the market," said Mark Moeder, CEO of Symphony MediaAI. "Our Revedia platform is defining what's next for media and entertainment industry revenue operations and establishing an improved standard."

The Revedia SaaS platform is purpose-built for the media and entertainment industry. The platform unlocks data-driven revenue optimization, and permits migration from legacy processes. Through the entire revenue lifecycle, Symphony MediaAI's portfolio of solutions deliver proven and efficient revenue tracking and processes that scale through continual end-to-end analytics.

"There is urgency in our work," Moeder noted. "As we've highlighted, industry executives are coming to us with an increasingly troubling paradox. Data-driven insight is a crucial competitive differentiator, but it's becoming more difficult to obtain. The Revedia platform revolutionizes our clients' ability to optimize content performance, customer engagement, and distribution by analyzing increasingly complex data."

Revedia ensures analytics and actions are directly in the hands of the frontline business. This is accomplished by requiring little to no additional investment in specialized operators, platforms, or tools. Symphony MediaAI removes the barriers that stand between enterprise AI's promise, and realizing value faster in today's market.

View the feature story here.

About Symphony MediaAISymphony MediaAI is the leading provider of financial management services and is rapidly emerging as a leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions that help accelerate revenue growth for the global media industry. Symphony MediaAI experts develop proven software solutions for revenue integrity and strategic revenue management across all distribution channels and deliver financial and audit insights to more than 90% of the U.S. media industry. Website: http://www.symphonymedia.com

About SymphonyAI SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and the public sector. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals supporting more than 5,500 customers. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Media Contact: Chris Gale chris@galestrategies.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symphony-mediaai-featured-as-top-ott-solution-provider-by-media-and-entertainment-tech-outlook-301435825.html

SOURCE Symphony MediaAI

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

DISH Selects Rakuten Symphony for Observability and Service Assurance Solution

DISH Network Corporation selected Rakuten Symphony’s observability framework (OBF) to collect telemetry data from all network functions that will enable the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to operate and optimize the DISH 5G network. DISH is adding Rakuten Symphony to its roster of modern telco infrastructure vendors that...
BUSINESS
aibusiness.com

AIconics Innovator of the Year 2021 shortlist: Solutions provider

The shortlist for the world-renowned AIconics awards has been announced today. You'll find the full list of nominees below. Voting is open now – head here to cast yours. The winner will be announced at The AI Summit New York, December 9 on the Digital Transformation Acceleration Stage. The AIconics...
TECHNOLOGY
Radio Business Report

Who Are Broadcast Media’s Top Tech Leaders?

Who Are Radio and Television’s IT and engineering leaders? It’s Your Decision. From Chief Technology Officers to Chief Information Officers, these broadcast media leaders are more essential than ever. From cybersecurity to essential systems operations and tech innovations, these individuals are often overlooked for their triumphs and accomplishments. RBR+TVBR now...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Tech#Entertainment Industry#Ai#Revedia Saas
Tech Times

Android TV Manager Solution: Key Features and Benefits

With the increasing popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, TELCO operators are turning to Android TV for their set-top box needs. The operating system can provide content alongside over-the-top (OTT) offerings which means customers don't need an additional device if they want access to both types of media on one platform, thereby saving money on monthly subscriptions while also cutting down on clutter taking up valuable shelf space.
CELL PHONES
insideradio.com

Entertainment, Media Digital Ad Spend Expected To Reach $21B For 2021.

The U.S. media and entertainment businesses' digital advertising expenditure will continue its growth trend for at least two more years, with spending for the two combined passing the $26 billion mark by 2023, according to a new report from eMarketer. “While the growth rates, format mix and device mix will...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Legal Tech Solutions: Market Size, Impact, and Trends

Since 2017, there has been a 484% increase in the number of legal technology patents worldwide. LegalTech market generated revenues of 17.32 billion U.S. dollars worldwide in 2019. By 2025, legal departments will triple their spending on legal technology implementation. Technology in the legal industry expands the global outlook on law practice and helps companies position themselves in an international legal services market.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Software
TheStreet

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens In The Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions ™, is opening in the Gulch at 120 11th Ave. N., Suite 101. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more. The store will host a grand opening celebration on Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m., featuring refreshments, repair discounts, giveaways, and more.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

National Broadcast Media Company Launches Third Local OTT Channel with ViewLift

ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions, announced today its third virtual channel launch with the largest local broadcast television group in the United States. According to a recent report, news consumption is up in the U.S., with 54% of U.S. consumers watching more broadcast news, while...
ECONOMY
CMSWire

Communications Provider Staffbase Acquires Valo Solutions

Internal communications provider Staffbase announced its acquisition of Valo Solutions, a provider of intranets and workplace solutions for Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams. Valo Solutions’ focus on communications teams within Microsoft 365 comes as Teams users expanded from 75 million users in April 2020, to 145 million a year...
BUSINESS
comptia.org

5 Reasons Blockchain Should Matter to Solution Providers

The market opportunity in blockchain technology for managed service providers (MSPs) is significant, as more businesses look to implement blockchain and change the way they store and access data and complete transactions. MSPs are not alone in embracing this technology. The blockchain market size is projected to grow from $4.9...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Top tech trends for 2022

Info-Tech Research Group has revealed its annual top tech trends insights for the coming year, based on insights from 475 IT professionals who participated in an industry survey, exploring how ripple effects from the pandemic will impact the evolving digital economy in 2022. The survey was fielded from August 2021...
MARKETS
iwantabuzz.com

“Media Champions” with Kasim Aslam from Solutions 8

On “Media Champions,” our host speaks with experts within the marketing community. This week our host speaks with Kasim Aslam from Solutions 8. To learn more check out https://sol8.com. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?. The privacy first ecosystem. For...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Outlook for Disruptive Tech Investments Is Exceedingly Bright

It’s been a rough year for disruptive growth stocks, but there could be a silver lining emerging from the struggles of this beloved investing style. A “blood in the streets” mentality could develop, meaning that some prescient investors could buy the dips — of which there are plenty to be had — in innovative growth equities and the related exchange traded funds, including the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK).
STOCKS
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Startups Featured on ‘Tech Companies to Watch’ List

Detroit-based startup and tech community Purpose Jobs features 17 companies on its list of Top Indianapolis Startups to Watch in 2022. Purpose Jobs says the companies were evaluated based on factors such as recent funding, significant employee growth, and product launches. According to Purpose Jobs, the Midwest experienced significant growth...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy