Global Incontinence And Ostomy Care Products Market Report 2021-2028: Growing Risk Of Colorectal And Urinary Bladder Cancer Has Increased The Demand For Ostomy Care Products

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Markets, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global incontinence and ostomy care products market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer and urological diseases, such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), urinary incontinence, and benign prostatic hyperplasia is anticipated to boost the market growth.The growing risk of colorectal and urinary bladder cancer has increased the demand for ostomy care products. For instance, the American Cancer Society has reported that in 2019, the number of colorectal cases in the U.S. has increased to 101,420. This is expected to drive the growth of the market at a global level.Increasing awareness initiatives by several market players to raise cognizance regarding these prosthetic medical devices globally is successfully breaking the stigma and taboo associated with the use of these products. For instance, Coloplast is a leading market player and has recently published Ostomy Life Study Review to raise awareness and improve the standard of ostomy care. This helps in effective patient care, building their confidence, and inspires them to live a quality life.Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has spurred the demand for incontinence products used in home settings. Since the majority of consumers are aged/seniors, there is a higher demand for these products.

Restrictions on movement at international borders have created an opportunity for local players to enter the market and meet the unmet demands of the end-users. In November 2020, NorthShore Care Supply announced a free trial of 2 bags of adult diapers and a discount on all absorbents for ICU Nurses or other COVID first responders.

Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the incontinence care products segment held the largest revenue share of around 74.9% in 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing cases of urological diseases, such as IBD, colon cancer, and bladder control problems

The incontinence care products segment is further segmented into absorbents, incontinence bags, and others. Whereas, the ostomy care products segment is sub-divided into ostomy bags, deodorants, skin barriers, and irrigation products

Europe dominated the market in 2020 with the largest revenue share of around 43.2%, owing to the increasing prevalence of urological diseases, supportive government policies, and increasing awareness programs

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Outlook2.2 Segment Outlook2.3 Competitive Insights Chapter 3 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 User Perspective Analysis3.4 List of Key End Users3.5 Regulatory Framework3.6 Market Dynamics3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis3.6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Urinary Incontinence3.6.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population3.6.1.3 Increasing Number Of Initiatives To Raise Awareness About Incontinence And Ostomy3.6.1.4 Rising Risk Of Colorectal Cancer3.6.1.5 Rapid Technological Advancements3.6.2 Market Restraints Analysis3.6.2.1 High Risk Of Skin Irritation And Infections3.6.2.2 Easy Availability Of Alternatives3.6.2.3 Covid-19 Market Impact3.6.3 Industry Opportunities Analysis3.6.3.1 Increasing demand of homecare services3.6.3.2 Presence of online platform3.7 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products: Market Analysis Tools3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.7.2 Pestle Analysis3.7.3 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances3.7.4 Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market: Segment Analysis, by Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.1 Definition and Scope4.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 20284.3 Segment Dashboard4.4 Global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market, by Type, 2016 to 20284.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 20284.5.1 Incontinence Care Products4.5.1.1 Incontinence Care Products Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.5.1.2 Absorbents4.5.1.3 Incontinence Bags4.5.2 Ostomy Care Products4.5.2.1 Ostomy Care Products Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.5.2.2 Ostomy Bags4.5.2.2.2 Colostomy Bags4.5.2.2.3 Ileostomy Bags4.5.2.2.4 Urostomy Bags4.5.2.3 Deodorants4.5.2.4 Skin Barriers4.5.2.5. Irrigation Products Chapter 5 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1 Definition & Scope5.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.3 Regional Market Dashboard5.4 Regional Market Snapshot5.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)5.6 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 Chapter 6 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market - Competitive Analysis6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants6.1.1 Ansoff Matrix6.2 Private Companies6.2.1 Regional Network Map6.2.2 Company Market Position Analysis6.3 Company Profiles

Coloplast Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Hollister Incorporated

Convatec, Inc.

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

Welland Medical Limited

Essity (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget)

Kcww (Kimberly-Clark Corporation)

Unicharm Corporation

Domtar Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wg7zpa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-incontinence-and-ostomy-care-products-market-report-2021-2028-growing-risk-of-colorectal-and-urinary-bladder-cancer-has-increased-the-demand-for-ostomy-care-products-301436072.html

SOURCE Research and Markets