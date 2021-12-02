ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDTV Convergence Signs Exclusive 10-Year Deal With Taboola

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a 10-year deal with NDTV Convergence, reaffirming its position as India's leading platform for online news.

The decade-long deal is based on mutually-determined projections, including growth in traffic, and cumulatively can enable revenue of Rs. 750 crores or 100 million dollars for NDTV Convergence contingent upon it meeting the targets assigned for different stages of the 10-year period.

Ndtv.com has nearly 200 million uniques and is known for the fastest online news and best user experience in India. It is also one of the country's only profitable online content companies in India.

This deal gives NDTV Convergence access to Taboola's full portfolio of offerings for personalized content recommendations, editorial planning, monetization and growth strategies.

The company will continue to leverage Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content, enabling monetization of below-article placements. In addition, NDTV will leverage Taboola Newsroom, an advanced readership insights technology that leverages A.I. to power editorial processes.

In addition, NDTV Convergence will be testing an e-commerce integration that provides a new revenue stream via Skimlinks, a Taboola company. With Skimlinks, NDTV Convergence can complement its premier content with e-commerce.

"Taboola has been a significant cornerstone of our business. We prize our 7-year-long association with them because they consistently demonstrate their support for independent journalism. Taboola's tools including those that we use in our newsroom make the best use of AI and new technology to ensure our content is flanked by terrific options for our readers to discover and learn more," said Suparna Singh, President, NDTV Group.

"We're seeing NDTV truly innovate by using recommendations, A.I. and data for growth," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "They have been a true partner since 2014 and have shown they are very leaned in to continue to make NDTV a top news destination. What sets NDTV apart is a truly holistic approach to growth, which uses nearly every one of our publisher offerings to keep readers engaged and spending more time with them. We look forward to helping them grow over the next 10 years."

In 2018, NDTV Convergence signed a 5-year deal with Taboola for over 300 crores. which was at the time among the biggest-ever advertising deals for the Asia-Pacific region. Both companies have accrued big benefits from that partnership; they synergized their respective strengths for sustainable growth and have therefore decided on a larger, 10-year arrangement.

About TaboolaTaboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy's, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Taboola Disclaimer - Forward-Looking StatementsTaboola (the "Company") may, in this communication and any related discussion, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statements on Form F-1 and F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

NDTV Convergence DisclaimerCertain statements in this release concerning expected revenue for NDTV Convergence are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The risks include but are not limited to fluctuations in traffic over the lengthy 10-year term of the deal, and general economic conditions that could impact our business and industry. NDTV Convergence undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement that have been included herein.

