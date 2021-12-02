ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odyssey Wellness Showcases Premium Mushroom Elixirs At BevNET

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Wellness LLC announced today they will be showcasing their premium functional mushroom elixirs at BevNET, a leading beverage industry conference, in Santa Monica on December 6 th and 7 th. Odyssey is meeting the increasing demand for beverages with functionality and health benefits for consumers, especially those seeking enhanced focus, clarity, energy and mood from the vast cognitive benefits of mushrooms.

"Odyssey is a cutting edge brand that is uniquely positioned to be disruptive in the natural beverage category"

"The rapid acceptance we're getting from major retailers and distributors so early in our launch confirms there's an untapped market for our innovative premium elixirs with less sugar, exotic flavors and an intentional infusion of the most potent, bioavailable mushrooms available," said Scott Frohman, CEO and Founder of Odyssey Wellness.

During the conference, Odyssey will be hosting an afterparty where they plan to showcase the beverage line's diversity by offering samples of their drinks as well the option for elixirs infused with premium spirits to provide flavorsome, functional cocktails. Odyssey looks forward to creating an elevated vibe and engaging experience for all in attendance.

"We are excited to be participating at BevNET. Our goal is to introduce our brand to industry professionals, engage in substantive dialogue with potential strategic partners and support the beverage community," added Frohman. "Odyssey is a bold, empowering, and cutting edge brand that is uniquely positioned to be disruptive in the natural beverage category."

The company will be unveiling their portfolio of premium elixirs to industry professionals and decision makers at BevNET, highlighting the potent mushroom extracts they've infused into each one of their beverages. Odyssey's beverages are differentiated by these highly concentrated extracts that range from 8:1 - 10:1 in concentration - meaning the mushroom extracts used have 8-10x the active compounds as the original mushroom products in dried form. This level of potency is unmatched in the industry and brings credibility to the beverages' health enhancing potential. Odyssey's portfolio of potent elixirs include:

Sparkling Elixirs each with 2500 mg of Lion's Mane and Cordyceps extracts esteemed for nootropic benefits, plus 85 mg of natural caffeine in three exotic fruit flavors:

  • Energy + Focus - Passion Fruit Orange/Guava with Lions Mane & Cordyceps
  • Energy + Focus - Mixed Berry with Lions Mane & Cordyceps
  • Energy + Focus - Dragon Fruit Lemonade with Lions Mane & Cordyceps

Coffee + Tea Brews each with 1000+ mg of varying functional mushroom extracts in four flavors:

  • Energy - Cold Brew Oat Latte with Lions Mane & Cordyceps
  • Focus - French Roast Oat Latte with Lions Mane & Cordyceps
  • Mood Boost - Chai Rooibos Tea with Reishi, Turkey Tail & Ashwagandha
  • Immunity - Berry White Tea with Reishi, Chaga, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Shitake & Elderberry

All of the Odyssey Elixirs are made with organic ingredients, contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and are vegan, non-GMO, and kosher.

Please check Odyssey's product locator on their website for retailers near you or order direct from our website: ( https://odysseyelixir.com)

ABOUT ODYSSEY WELLNESS LLC Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Odyssey Wellness LLC is an emerging, fast-growing RTD functional beverage company. Their innovative and exotic flavor-forward, functional mushroom elixirs are rich in active compounds found in the fruiting body of a mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake, and Chaga. These mushrooms have been revered throughout history as having medicinal qualities.

About BevNET.com, Inc.

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. The company was founded in 1996 by John Craven, with its mission to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership, and support for all members of the beverage community.

Since its inception, BevNET.com has become a recognized authority on the beverage industry. BevNET.com and its employees are often used as sources for media publications looking for industry information, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Detroit Free Press, CNBC and Wired Magazine.

BevNET has offices in Newton, MA, New York, NY, and San Diego, CA.

Media Contact: Margie Adelman VP of Communications Margie.adelman@odysseyelixirs.com 916-200-3500

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odyssey-wellness-showcases-premium-mushroom-elixirs-at-bevnet-301435664.html

SOURCE Odyssey Wellness LLC

