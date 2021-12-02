ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAS Enhances Context Control For Advertisers And Publishers Globally

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the expansion of its Context Control solution for advertisers and publishers globally, giving customers more control over the context of digital ad placements.

"We first launched Context Control to help our customers transform their targeting strategies, and it's already prepared them to successfully navigate a cookieless future. Advertisers need these critical tools to customize their campaigns, while publishers need to drive greater monetization," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "With strong response from both buyers and sellers, we've continued to build on the success of Context Control, delivering even more value and technology that helps solve for the future growth of contextual targeting."

Brand risk continues to be a global challenge, according to the latest IAS Media Quality Report, and more programmatic buyers are activating Context Control within top DSPs to navigate these issues. Advertisers can now leverage more than 300 contextual segments from IAS on a pre-bid basis to avoid undesirable content or target towards content that is suitable for their campaigns. Major DSPs including Adelphic, Adform, Amobee, MediaMath, Xandr, Yahoo, and others have integrated Context Control, making these tools readily available for advertisers wherever they choose to buy. By activating Context Control, advertisers can see a significant decrease in block rate, a 36% decrease in cost per click, and a 19% decrease in cost per acquisition in a recent campaign.

Now available globally, IAS also offers Context Control Optimization for publishers. Working with IAS, publishers can now maximize their revenue potential by matching contextual settings with an advertiser's brand suitability needs. Publishers can now activate Context Control segments directly in their ad servers to avoid or target towards contextually relevant content. This builds on existing smart inventory classification and packaging capabilities available for publishers. With IAS's Context Control Optimization, publishers can generate a greater return on inventory, delivering a 20% lift in CPMs and a 120% lift in clickthrough rates in a recent activation.

"Context Control Optimization has proven to be an incredibly effective tool to classify our inventory and deliver better contextual targeting options for brands," said Leigh Horton, Head of Ad Operations at Insider. "Working with IAS, we now provide our advertisers with even greater control over content suitability across their campaigns so that we can deliver on their KPIs."

About Integral Ad ScienceIntegral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ias-enhances-context-control-for-advertisers-and-publishers-globally-301436013.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

