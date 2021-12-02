ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

By JOE McDONALD
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING -- China's aviation regulator cleared the Boeing 737 Max on Thursday to return to flying with technical upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval after the...

Daily Herald

China's November exports rise 21.4% but growth eases

BEIJING -- China's exports rose by double digits in November but growth declined, while imports accelerated in a sign of stronger domestic demand. Exports rose 21.4% over a year earlier to $325.5 billion, decelerating from October's 27.1% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports surged 31.7% to $253.8 billion, up from the previous month's 20.6% rate.
ECONOMY
BBC

MH370: Could missing Malaysian Airlines plane finally be found?

The disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines flight, carrying 239 passengers and crew, is one of the world's biggest aviation mysteries. But a British aeronautical engineer, who has spent more than a year working on the disaster, thinks he has calculated where MH370 crashed. Richard Godfrey believes the Boeing 777 crashed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
