NEWS BRIEFS 12-2-21

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 5 days ago

A Family Holiday Experience, a one-night theatrical & experiential event inspired by the classic Christmas tale “A Christmas Carol.” Sat., Dec. 11, 4-8 p.m. A variety of activities from ice skating to a holiday market, gourmet hot cocoa bar, story time with Charles Dickens, and more. Four Mile Historic Park. Two...

villagerpublishing.com

villagerpublishing.com

BARBWIRE BOB – Ramblin’ Around the Corral with Bob Sweeney

I’ve stood out on the streets in downtown Denver numerous years ringing the bell with fellow Lions Club members for the Salvation Army. We wore our yellow vests showing our Lion membership symbols. We had little bells that we rang to draw attention to the red kettle holding the dimes and dollars to support the very worthy Salvation Army.
DENVER, CO
villagerpublishing.com

KINDLING – Special holiday and newspaper memories

I’ve had my fill of turkey, enjoying the meal ordered from Whole Foods this year due to our busy work schedule. We hosted the dinner for 12 members of our immediate family and hat’s off to the Whole Food’s cooks. The 15 lb. turkey was perfect with an abundance of our favorite white meat; we had many leftovers of gravy, turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach and kelp, squash, and dressing. Family members added a green bean casserole and sweet potatoes. I’m now on my third meal of leftovers and getting low on gravy.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
Mashed

The Chicago Deli Former Presidents Love To Visit

A weekend in Chicago usually consists of some time in Millennium Park, a few minutes sky-high in the Willis Tower, and some high-end shopping along the Magnificent Mile. Spanning along Lake Michigan, the Windy City is home to other famous pit stops like the Shedd Aquarium and Wrigley Field, and if you start to get hungry between tours Chicago's food scene has plenty to offer. Of course, there's the famed Chicago-style hot dog that you can get just about anywhere, Portillo's included. But if you're craving a hearty deli sandwich — particularly if you have a hankering for corned beef — you'll want to stop at Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen.
CHICAGO, IL
Taos News

The best breakfast burrito in Taos

Taoseños are serious about their breakfast burritos. Whether it’s handheld or smothered with chile and cheese, a great breakfast burrito is more than the sum of its parts. Like all simple, regional dishes, the classic New Mexican breakfast burrito is only as good as the treatment of each ingredient. Scrambled eggs must be creamy with pillowy curds – pallid, overcooked eggs are a strict deal breaker. Diced or shredded potatoes should be properly browned and seasoned. A smattering of green chile is essential, and sautéed onion is a nice touch. Shredded cheese, preferably the yellow, annatto-colored variety, should be evenly distributed so that a harmony of egg, potato, chile, and cheese is achieved with each bite. Finally, the white flour tortilla should be griddled to crisp golden perfection. A soggy or gummy tortilla is the telltale sign of an unloved burrito; these are to be avoided at all costs.
TAOS, NM
villagerpublishing.com

Heritage Eagle Bend Clubhouse Holiday Craft Show

A Holiday Craft Show was held at the Heritage Eagle Bend Clubhouse on Sat., Nov. 13. Local artists spend endless hours preparing for this yearly show that is well supported by the residents. After the holiday mart the club hurriedly decorated for the holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
Beacon

Tell Tales 12-2-21

So sorry to learn of the passing of Jerry Rusk. He was a very successful businessman from the Toledo area who moved here, I think in the 1990s, with his wife Kathy. Jerry was an avid waterfowl hunter, and always wanted to live on a marsh. He found a great...
PORT CLINTON, OH
villagerpublishing.com

We Don’t Waste

What: Canstruction® Colorado is a city-wide competition in which architects and designers build life-size structures entirely out of canned food, which will be donated to We Don’t Waste and distributed to local communities at the end of the exhibit. Canstruction is sponsored by Boa Construction, Inc., Kephart, Whiting-Turner, and Stanley Marketplace.
VISUAL ART
bendsource.com

Letters to the Editor 12/2/21

This week we roll out Part One of our two-part Gift Guide, where we share some ideas for gifts you can buy right here on the local scene. Our feature pages (pages 10, 11 and 13) display some of the many gifts locals can find on the Bend Marketplace—a one-stop online shop for local goods. Later in the issue, our Sound section features books about music, available at local bookstores, followed by recommendations for holiday cookbooks in the Chow section, hot outdoor gear items from local gear shops on the Outside page, and finally, a roundup of drink recipes and the accompanying (and locally made) spirits that go with them on the Craft page. If that's not enough, pick up a copy of the Source Weekly again next week, when we have even more gift ideas. We know it's easy to tap-tap your way into a mountain of random Amazonian gifts this season, but we like to think we're giving you a very viable local alternative. Have a great week!
BEND, OR
villagerpublishing.com

GV Arts and Humanities Council plans $97K Cultural Arts Program for 2022

Last spring, the volunteer Greenwood Village Arts and Humanities Council (AHC) developed a comprehensive survey to find out what types of cultural arts activities GV residents were most interested in. It was sent to all GV households; 713 responses were received. Some of the comments residents made on their surveys included, ““The Curtis Center is a treasure, and public art in GV should be a priority,” along with, “Thank you for soliciting input,” and, “Would like to see an indoor concert venue.”
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
wamc.org

Home improvement with Darren Tracy 12/2/21

If I had a hammer, I'd certainly make some very bad home improvement decisions. Don't let this happen to you! To help us get on the right track, we welcome back Darren Tracy to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. One of the topics Darren wants to talk about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
villagerpublishing.com

Centennial is collecting socks to help those experiencing homelessness

Join the City of Centennial in providing socks to those experiencing homelessness this winter. Through December 17, the City is accepting new socks of all sizes to benefit the Sock It To ‘Em Campaign, a Denver nonprofit serving local homeless shelters. Socks are the #1 clothing need of those experiencing homelessness. Having clean dry socks to wear on a regular basis is the #1 way to avoid the ER with a foot ailment. Since 2012 the Sock It To ‘Em Sock Campaign has given away over 800,000 pair of socks in 41 states.
CENTENNIAL, CO
villagerpublishing.com

Sheriff’s Office launches Christmas Toy Drive to collect toys for needy children in Arapahoe County

Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas. That’s why the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Salvation Army in Centennial to hold a Christmas Toy Drive beginning November 22. We’re hoping to collect enough toys to ensure that kids in our own community of Arapahoe County receive gifts for the holidays even if their families can’t afford them.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
villagerpublishing.com

UNPACKING THE BACKPACK – Teaching as performance art

One of my students recently gave me that compliment after I had finished reading a poem aloud in various voices for a lesson on tone and interpretation. I responded with, “I am an actor.” It’s the Mazenko Show — five performances a day, five days a week for ten months of the year. That, of course, excludes test days, though even handing out tests can be a rather dramatic scene.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
villagerpublishing.com

Nourish Meals on Wheels delivers meals to over 800 seniors and homebound neighbors year round

The holidays are a special time for all involved, beginning with Thanksgiving, when over 2350 meals were delivered to nearly 500 neighbors who need a little extra support. A traditional Thanksgiving feast, over 1000 frozen meals for the long weekend and 850 breakfasts were prepared and delivered by a dedicated team of volunteers and staff. A special dessert bag, decorated by local students, included extra treats and gifts along with a dinner roll and pumpkin pie.
CHARITIES
Only In Detroit

The Magical Place Near Detroit Where It’s Christmas Year-Round

Can you imagine experiencing the joys of the holiday season in the midst of a sweltering Michigan summer? There’s one incredible Christmas store near Detroit where you can do just that. Whether you’re a full-blown Christmas fanatic or a kid at heart who’s searching for a dose of childlike glee, this sprawling shop will capture […] The post The Magical Place Near Detroit Where It’s Christmas Year-Round appeared first on Only In Your State.
DETROIT, MI

