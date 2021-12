Covid-19 infections have increased in all four UK nations and remain close to record levels, though the latest rise is not linked to the arrival of the Omicron variant, new analysis suggests.Around one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to November 27, up from one in 65 the previous week, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).One in 60 is the equivalent of about 898,900 people.An estimated 1.2 million people living in private households in the UK (1.9% of the population) were experiencing self-reported long COVID as of 31 October...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO