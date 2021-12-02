ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

When You Can’t Change the World, Change Your Feelings

By Arthur C. Brooks
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Da3fr_0dC3MHPV00
Jan Buchczik

How to Build a Life is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his new podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life.

Everyone—even the most privileged among us—has circumstances they would like to change in their life. As the early sixth-century Roman philosopher Boethius put it, “One has abundant riches, but is shamed by his ignoble birth. Another is conspicuous for his nobility, but through the embarrassments of poverty would prefer to be obscure. A third, richly endowed with both, laments the loneliness of an unwedded life.”

Think about your own life and something causing you stress, anxiety, or sadness. For example, maybe you are struggling to find your job or career interesting and fulfilling. Or maybe you aren’t getting much out of your friendships, and feel lonely. How might you improve the situation? Your answer might be, “I should move, get a new job, and meet new people.” In other words, you should change the outside world to make it better for you.

Not so easy, though, is it? Moving, changing jobs, and making an entirely new set of friends might be highly impractical at this point in your life. And in any case, you might suspect that you will take your problems with you, because, well, you can’t move away from you.

I’m going to let you in on a secret that can help. Between the conditions around you and your response to them is a space. In this space, you have freedom. You can choose to try remodeling the world, or you can start by changing your reaction to it.

Sometimes, changing your circumstances is difficult but absolutely necessary, such as in cases of abuse or violence. And sometimes, changing your circumstances is fairly easy: If you are lethargic every morning, start going to bed earlier.

But in the gray areas in between, fighting against reality can be impossible, or incredibly inefficient. Maybe you have been diagnosed with a chronic illness for which there are no promising treatment options. Perhaps your romantic partner has left you against your wishes and cannot be persuaded otherwise. Maybe you have a job you like but a manager you don’t, and no one will give you a new boss.

In these sorts of situations, changing how you feel can actually be much easier than changing your physical reality, even if it seems unnatural. Your emotions can seem out of your control at the best of times, and even more so during a crisis—which is exactly when changing them would give you the greatest benefit. That can be blamed in part on biology. Negative emotions such as anger and fear activate the amygdala, which increases vigilance toward threats and improves your ability to detect and avoid danger. In other words, stress makes you fight, flee, or freeze—not think, What would a prudent reaction be at this moment? Let’s consider the options. This makes good evolutionary sense: Half a million years ago, taking time to manage your emotions would have made you a tiger’s lunch.

But in the modern world, stress and anxiety are usually chronic, not episodic. Odds are, you no longer need your amygdala to help you outrun the tiger without asking your conscious brain’s permission. Instead, you use it to handle the nonlethal problems that pester you all day long. Even if you don’t have tigers to outrun, you can’t relax in your cave, because the emails are piling up.

No surprise, then, that chronic stress often leads to maladaptive coping mechanisms in modern life. These include the misuse of drugs and alcohol, rumination on the sources of stress, self-harm, and self-blaming. These responses not only fail to provide long-term relief; they can compound our problems through addiction, depression, and increased anxiety. When these kinds of coping mechanisms don’t help, a person can easily give up on managing their negative emotions and resort to changing the outside world instead.

Read: Don’t wish for happiness. Work for it.

Ancient thinkers recognized this difficulty but believed that we can manage our reactions effectively if we have the right tools. Buddhism posits that our minds are habitually unbalanced, but not intrinsically so; the key is to build new habits of thinking. Similarly, the Stoics believed that human reason, practiced studiously, could override knee-jerk emotions. These ideas (especially the last) have inspired modern schools of psychotherapy, such as rational emotive behavior therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy, which aim to create practical strategies for changing our reactions to negative situations in our life—and thus becoming happier.

If you’ve taken stock of your worries and decided that managing your negative emotions is a better strategy than trying to change the world around you, you can follow four steps to arrive at a happier frame of mind:

1. Notice your feelings.

When you observe your emotions as if they belonged to another person, you give yourself better advice. After all, you would never advise a friend anxiously waiting for a medical-test result to ruminate all day and then get drunk. Self-observation requires that you be mindful of what you are feeling in the moment and approach your emotions with detached curiosity.

Say you are sick of working from home all day, with endless Zoom meetings and no real human contact. Rather than fantasizing about quitting, spend some time dissecting your boredom and discomfort. At what time of day are they worst? How long into a meeting does your desire to run away screaming well up? Keep a journal of when you are feeling low, with respect to time and task. Then consider how you might alter minor aspects of your routine to raise your mood. Following this procedure during the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, I started taking virtual meetings while out for a walk. It made a big difference.

2. Accept your feelings.

The idea that you need to change your circumstances if you’re sad is based on the assumption that your negative feelings should be eradicated. In many cases, negative emotions can be debilitating and can require treatment, as in the cases of depression or clinical anxiety. But in much of life, negative feelings are part of a full human experience; erasing them would make life grayer. Furthermore, ample research shows that negative emotions and experiences help us find life’s meaning and purpose.

In the journal you started in Step 1 above, ponder the things that you can’t realistically alter and the emotions they spark in you. Ask what you are learning about yourself from each of these feelings, and how you might grow as a result.

3. Lower your expectations.

Once, as a young man, I told my father over the phone that I planned to quit my job. “Why?” he asked. “Because it doesn’t make me happy,” I told him. He paused for a long time, and finally said, “What makes you so special?” My problem—and it’s a common one—was that I had set unreasonable expectations about how happy the world was supposed to make me.

Calmly ask yourself whether you’re asking the world for something it can’t or won’t give you. If you are, you might be looking in the wrong place for your bliss. For example, I am a big believer in creating happier workplaces, but I constantly advise people not to rely on a particular job for happiness. Similarly, you shouldn’t assume that all your happiness can come from any single romance, material object, or activity. You need a “portfolio” approach, balancing faith or philosophy, family, friendship, and work in which you earn your success and serve others.

Research from the INSEAD business school in France shows that people who consider themselves a victim of circumstances don’t feel like they have any responsibility for them. They are also likely to be victimizers themselves, hurting the people who try to help them. One way to break this cycle is to help others voluntarily and charitably. Not only is serving others one of the most effective ways to raise one’s own happiness; maintaining the two opposing ideas that you are both a victim and a helper is very difficult.

If you are lonely at work, look for someone who might also be suffering and provide some good company. If you are struggling with your health, find others who are in the same boat and offer them a sympathetic ear and a helping hand. In lifting up others, you lift up yourself too.

Boethius, who reminded us that everyone suffers, knew a thing or two about problems. In fact, he wrote the words I quoted above from a prison cell while awaiting execution in A.D. 524 after being accused of treason by the Ostrogothic King Theodoric—a crime of which he was likely not guilty, but for which he was ultimately executed.

Boethius could not change his appalling circumstances. However, he could and did change his attitude toward them. “So true is it that nothing is wretched, but thinking makes it so,” he wrote, “and conversely every lot is happy if borne with equanimity.” To take this to heart and act on it is one of the greatest secrets to increased well-being, but it doesn’t have to be a secret. If Boethius could do it, so can you.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
The Atlantic

Tucker Carlson Is Completing the Work That Trump Began

Earlier this week, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, the host of the top-rated news show on cable, rose in defense of the right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. “Jones is often mocked for his flamboyance,” Carlson said, “but the truth is he has been a far better guide to reality in recent years—in other words, a far better journalist—than, say, NBC News national-security correspondent Ken Dilanian or Margaret Brennan of CBS.”
POTUS
The Atlantic

Republicans Hope Their Assault on Democracy Will Stop a Post-Roe Backlash

Women’s constitutional right to decide whether to bear children appears to be hanging by a thread. At yesterday’s oral argument in the case of ​​Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed justices displayed an eagerness to overturn Roe v. Wade, the legal precedent that prevents states from banning abortion. This is no surprise—the conservative legal movement fought a decades-long political battle to achieve just this objective. The case, which will decide the constitutionality of Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, offers a clear opportunity to do so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
powerofpositivity.com

5 Things Easy Going People Do Without Realizing It

Do you know people who always seem so easy going? They just let it wash over them and come out with a smile and no stress no matter what happens. It’s such a desirable and impressive way to live life, and for many, it isn’t easy to achieve!. Easy going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Stress#Change The World#Depression#Roman
psychologytoday.com

Stop Stressing About Things You Can't Change

It’s natural to move back and forth between a stressed state and a resting state. There are no innate costs to well-being in a resting state, only benefits, whereas there are high prices to well-being in a stressed state. When we are in the Green Zone, we are usually benevolent...
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

15 Small Diet Changes That Will Make You Feel Great

Have you ever dieted in the past and ended up gaining back what you lost? Realize that your diet failed, not you. How can you change your eating habits and improve your health?. Fifteen Small Diet Changes To Enhance How You Feel. Do you feel sluggish and have unexplained aches...
DIETS
Roxana Anton

Don't Be Afraid of Change - Change Your Life

If you are someone who has little confidence, it might not be easy for you to deal with all the things you must do. Especially after the lockdown and the pandemic, when we were used to staying at home in one place and couldn't do almost anything outside.
SheKnows

How to Deal When You Don't Get Along With Your In-Laws

You know what they say: When you marry a person, you marry his or her family too. But just because you love your S.O. doesn’t mean you’re going to naturally love your in-laws. Many people struggle with their spouse’s family on some level. You might feel like they don’t accept you — they’re super-opinionated and weigh in on everything with your relationship. If you’re having problems with your in-laws, eventually it could impact your relationship. One of the key things to remember if you’re not getting along with your partner’s family is they’re still the ones who raised the man/woman you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Jobs
Psych Centra

What to Do When You Can’t Afford ADHD Coaching

ADHD coaching can help you improve coping skills and work toward your goals. It doesn’t have to cost you a fortune. Although the symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can vary from person to person, the condition is generally characterized by an inability to focus, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. When...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

7 Ways to Cope When the One You Love Leaves You

The ending of a love relationship is one of the most devastating losses. Loss is profoundly felt on every level: physically, emotionally, and psychologically. Grieving your loss is essential to healing and moving forward. The loss of a love relationship is a devastating experience. The life you once shared is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
uconn.edu

UConn Magazine: ‘You Change the Way You Live When You’re Hungry’

For the first time the shelves were bare, and Jason Jakubowski ’99 (CLAS), ’01 MPA was scared. If he didn’t think of something, tens of thousands of people would go hungry. “It was two weeks into the pandemic,” says Jakubowski. “We had never pumped out that much food in such a short period of time. We don’t do food drives. We don’t collect cans of food, like a lot of organizations do. Our donations come in bulk from the food industry. But the grocery stores and food wholesalers had bare shelves, too.” Jakubowski is the president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare and is an adjunct professor in the Department of Public Policy. He says he gained a deep sense of empathy and an obligation to serve his community from his dad, a teacher, and his mom, a social worker.
UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
wypr.org

When you can't smell the holidays coming

Pumpkin spice latte, roasting turkey, butter-drenched stuffing! Holiday smells conjure memories. But for people experiencing side effects of Covid-19, a sense of smell can suddenly be non-existent, or even repulsive. Dr. Danielle Reed of the Monell Chemical Senses Center describes how smell works, why it affects taste and what can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Glamour

When Family Politics Change, Every Conversation Feels Like Battle

Changing family politics wasn’t something I ever worried about. I come from a family of dedicated liberals, more concerned with the right to vote, marry who you love, and access abortion than to bear arms. But when my brother, a new homeowner, recently mentioned that he’s considering getting a gun for self-protection while living alone in a rural area, I was disturbed. “Why not just get a really good alarm system?” I asked. We argued for a few minutes, then I dropped the subject, not wanting to ruin the afternoon. But the conversation continued to bother me—his remark felt like a harbinger of something more ominous than the basic desire to protect himself, and more of a sign that his whole value system was shifting away from the one we’d always shared.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Health

How Much Money Do You Really Need to Be Happy?

They say money can't buy you happiness. Yet studies have suggested that money can, in fact, buy you happiness—to an extent. When it comes to how much happiness actually costs, though, the jury is out. Historically, a 2010 study by Princeton University researchers found that making $75,000 a year was...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Why Change Is Inevitable, But How You & Your Business Manage It Isn’t

For most of us change provokes anxiety. How often as employees in organisations do we hear about proposed ‘restructuring ’and feel enthused by the prospect? Whilst often presented as innocuous amendments to company organograms, experience tells us that ‘restructuring’ can often mean dividing and/ or combining business functions, and this often means moving people into new teams and/ or departments.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Why being emotionally intelligent doesn’t mean putting up with BS

In my experience as a consultant who has transformed 16 companies, and as an entrepreneur who has built or bought almost as many of my own enterprises, I’ve learned that managers and leaders often miss one crucial point about emotional intelligence (“EQ”): EQ requires intolerance for the intolerable just as much as it requires empathy.
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

7 Toxic Phrases People In Relationships Say Without Realizing It

In our closest relationships, it’s easy to speak without thinking. It seems like a good thing: We’re so comfortable with each other we can share whatever is on our mind. But sometimes it can have a negative effect. Off-the-cuff remarks can be misconstrued, and words said in frustration may cut deep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

63K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy