Looking Back: First newly built resort in downtown Las Vegas in decades – FOX40

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
The parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley each pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges Saturday morning after being taken into custody in Saturday's predawn hours. James and Jennifer Crumbley were apprehended after an extensive manhunt for the couple, who had failed to appear for their arraignment Friday....
The Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, "deny or abridge the rights of Latino and...
Medina Spirit, who failed a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby this year, died during a workout Monday morning in California. The horse collapsed while training at Santa Anita, the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, confirmed. He said his "entire barn" was devastated by the a 3-year-old colt's death. "Medina...
WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Monday that New York City is implementing a vaccine mandate for private-sector employers. De Blasio said the mandate, which is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 27, is a “preemptive strike” the city is taking to stop the “further growth” of COVID-19 as the weather gets colder, people start gathering for the holidays and more information emerges regarding the new omicron variant.
Michigan school officials could still face charges following the tragic Oxford High School shooting last week that left four students dead and seven other people injured. "It’s possible, yes," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said on NBC’s "Today" show when asked if it was "possible that school officials could face charges."
