Fayette dancers, technical specialists to support annual production of “The Nutcracker”

Beckley Dance Theatre School & Beckley Performing Arts will present Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson Auditorium.

Jerry Rose, artistic director of Beckley Dance Theatre, said in an earlier story that after a break last year because of Covid-19, the dancers are thrilled to be back for the 32nd season of “The Nutcracker.”

“It’s just great to be back in the theater,” Rose told The Register-Herald in an earlier interview. “And I’m not by myself. Thousands of theater folk all over this country are back again. … The show must go on, and it is going on in Beckley and all over the world.

“We’re glad to be back, and the response has been so wonderful,” Rose said.

Skylar Campbell. principal dancer of the National Ballet of Canada in Toronto, will dance the role of the Cavalier, while Erina Tanaka, ballerina with Canada’s Ballet Jorden and National Ballet, will appear as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“We’re just so happy to have them,” said Rose, explaining that the contacts came through friends networking in the dance world, including Brian Murphy of The Verb Ballets in Cleveland, who will appear as Drosselmeyer, the eccentric creator of Clara’s beloved nutcracker doll and the character who gets the story rolling when he presents the unusual gift at Clara’s family’s Christmas party.

Other professionals from ballet companies will join the cast, as will a few locally familiar names, including Alyssa Young, Lisa West Meadows (who will also dance the Sugar Plum Fairy role in school performances), and former West Virginia Dance Company artists Donald Laney, Aymen Robertson and Forrest Hershey.

This year, the coveted roles of Clara and Fritz will be shared by multiple students, giving the dancers who hold them an opportunity to perform in some of the ballet’s advanced pieces, such as “Snow” and “Flowers,” on the nights they aren’t performing as Clara and Fritz.

“This way, they get the best of both worlds,” Rose said.

On Friday, Clara will be performed by Ella Hopkins and Fritz by Daniella Fragile. Saturday will feature Delaney Hames as Clara and Kendall Ford as Fritz. And, on Sunday, Raegan Wood will perform Clara, and Lucy Bickey will be Fritz.

“The great thing about this is that I love my dancers to work with all of these professional people,” Rose said. “So they see that they’re just real people like all of us. They’re no different. They take classes with them, and they warm up with them. They see them work in rehearsal, and they gain a first-hand knowledge of what being a professional dancer is like. Here we are at the top of our field, working with these world-class artists.”

The ballet — set to music by a Russian composer, based on a French version of a story by a German author — tells the story of Clara and her beloved nutcracker prince. Clara is devastated when her brother, Fritz, breaks her new toy at the party, but Drosselmeyer magically repairs the doll, and Clara later falls asleep with it under her family’s Christmas tree. That’s when she dreams of her nutcracker prince battling an army of gift-thieving mice. With help from some toy soldiers and Clara, the nutcracker prince defeats their evil mouse king.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the door. For more information, call 304-255-5684.

Once again this year, a number of Fayette countians are involved in the production.

Following is a brief biographical sketch of each of the participants.

Delaney Hames

Delaney is the daughter of Jessica Hames and Chris Young and Travis Hames and Melanie Seiler. She is a ninth grader at Oak Hill High School and will perform the role of Clara, as well as Snow, Flowers and Marzipan.

Audra McDonald

Audra is the daughter of Amy and Wes McDonald. She is a sophomore at Oak Hill High School and performs in Snow, Flowers and Marzipan.

Trista Honaker

Daughter of Sherri and Charles Honaker, Trista is a sophomore at Oak Hill High School and performs in Snow and Russian Candy Canes.

Piper Dangerfield

The daughter of Joseph and Ami Dangerfield, Piper is a sophomore at Woodrow Wilson High School and performs in Snow and as an Archangel.

Camryn Harris

Camryn is the daughter of Joel and Mindy Harris. She is an eighth grader at Park Middle School and performs as a Tutu Angel, in Snow and Russian Candy Canes.

Natalie Craddock

The daughter of William and Michell Craddock, Natalie is a seventh grader at Oak Hill Middle School and performs as a Young Lady at the Party, a Rat and a Russian Candy Cane.

Maraeya Stewart

Maraeya is the daughter of David and Erica Stewart. She is a seventh grader at Mountain View Christian and performs as a Young Lady at the Party and as a Rat.

Shelby Fairchild

The daughter of Shane and Brianne Fairchild, Shelby is a seventh grader at Victory Baptist Academy and performs as a Young Lady at the Party, a Gingerette and a Russian Candy Cane.

Lily Fell

Lily, the daughter of Nathan Fell and Jenny Powell-Fell, is a seventh grader at Oak Hill Middle School and performs as a Young Lady at the Party and as a Rat.

Jillian Dangerfield

The daughter of Joseph and Ami Dangerfield, Jillian is a fifth grader at Fayetteville PreK-8 and performs as a Young Lady at the Party.

Conner Dangerfield

Conner, the son of Joseph and Ami Dangerfield, is a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School and is the production’s sound engineer.

Also performing as Adults at the Party are Carsyn Harris and Ami Dangerfield (not pictured.)

— Audrey Stanton-Smith contributed to the story.

(Editor’s note: The photo backdrop is courtesy of Shifoto Studios.)