Gilbreth column: Some truisms about wine and the second glass test

Enjoy live tunes, tasty street food and warming drinks at this charming gig. Listen to three acoustic acts at the atmospheric The Round Chapel. Picture this. You’re all wrapped up on a pew at the stunning Round Chapel, the air is crisp and the only light is from flickering candles that surround you. Can you imagine a better setting for live, acoustic music? We think not. Soak up the ambience of this unforgettable experience, where a handpicked selection of incredible acts will be performed unplugged. And no, we aren’t going to tell you who they are just yet. Plus, there will be a pop-up bar with table service, offering mulled wine, beers, and soft drinks. This is alongside tasty hot street food, including veggie and vegan options, which can be ordered via a QR code. Make sure you don’t miss out on these atmospheric festive shows on December 16 and 17.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO