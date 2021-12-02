ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle New River Gorge fire

By Steve Keenan The Fayette Tribune
 3 days ago
Firefighters continue on Wednesday continued to battle a wildfire in the New River Gorge. Courtesy photo/National Park Service

Firefighting crews battled a blaze in the New River Gorge for a second day on Tuesday.

The fire is burning in the Short Creek area of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, according to Eve West, chief of interpretation, visitor services and cultural resources for the New River Gorge NPP, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River.

"There are no structures or residences threatened at this point," West said in an email Tuesday evening.

As of Tuesday evening, there were about 20 firefighters on the scene, including local National Park Service crews, NPS crews from Shenandoah and Cuyahoga Valley national parks, and forest service crews from Monongahela National Forest.

The Ansted, Nuttall, Fayetteville and Oak Hill fire departments also responded to the fire.

West said some areas in the vicinity of the fire were closed to the public for safety reasons. That included the Endless Wall trail and parking areas, and climbing areas in Short Creek from the southern end of Endless Wall from Super Mario to the Cirque, and the Headhouse Trail and all of Nuttallburg.

A report of the fire came in Monday, according to West. Local crews were dispatched, then an order was placed calling for additional crews to assist in containment efforts. Crews worked until around 8:30 p.m. Monday, then resumed their efforts Tuesday.

Later Tuesday, West said the fire had covered about 110 acres and was currently 50 percent contained with containment lines on the bottom and on the west side, as well as a natural containment line of the cliff edge at the top.

"The east side in unknown but currently being called uncontained until crews can get eyes on it (Wednesday)," she said. "The terrain is especially steep on that side. Crews will continue to burn out fuels tomorrow and scouts will go out tomorrow to assess the Headhouse and Conveyor."

West termed the blaze "not a huge, blazing fire, but a smoldering fire." It is burning leaf litter and brush, she said, and it's "pretty wet" below the leaf litter. "Terrain is steep, so that's obviously an issue in the process," she added.

"While we do not know the cause yet, this fire is not atypical of prescribed burns we do in the park and fire is, of course, a natural part of the ecosystem," West said.

Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe

CBS News

Stacey Abrams announces another bid for Georgia governor

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, announced Wednesday that she's running again in 2022. Abrams' long-awaited decision will set up a high-profile race in one of the marquee battleground states during the midterm elections. Her announcement highlighted much of the work that she has done since she lost her bid in 2018.
GEORGIA STATE
