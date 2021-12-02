ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Earlier in...

www.gazettextra.com

floridapolitics.com

Devin Nunes retirement creates Ways & Means opportunity for Vern Buchanan

The Longboat Republican will soon be the most senior Republican on the powerful committee. News of U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’ retirement could mean a major boost for Florida’s congressional delegation. The California Republican’s absence from the House Ways & Means Committee leaves U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican,...
AFP

Tributes pour in for late veteran US lawmaker Bob Dole

Tributes poured in and flags were lowered to half-staff in honor of veteran US lawmaker and World War II hero Bob Dole, who died in his sleep on Sunday aged 98. President Joe Biden led a chorus of political tributes to Dole and his 35-year career in Congress, paying respect to "an American statesman like few in our history." He was "a war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation," Biden said in his statement. "And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend." A conservative Republican who campaigned for reining in government, Dole also had a pragmatic streak and sponsored bipartisan legislation during his tenure at the US Capitol.
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
Washington Examiner

Trump delivers for Georgia Democrats again

Former Sen. David Perdue jumped into the Georgia governor's race on Dec. 6 to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is a good man, and it is a shame that he is no longer in the Senate, but it is at least as much a shame to see him splitting the Republican Party in the closely contested gubernatorial race. It would have been much better if he had not done so.
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
fox40jackson.com

Fauci did 'immeasurable harm' with premature warnings on omicron: Pavlich

“The Five” hosts tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday for appearing to downplay his previously dire warnings on the new COVID-19 omicron variant. “For Dr. Fauci again to go out and scare the entire country in the world into thinking this is going to be the death of everything again did immeasurable harm,” co-host Katie Pavlich said.
