Play adds Dublin-Reykjavik route from spring 2022

Hundreds of British travellers have found themselves stranded overseas in red list countries due to a shortage of space at quarantine hotels in the UK.After a hiatus in which it was hoped the red list might be permanently scrapped, the British government unexpectedly added six African countries, followed by a further four, to the high-risk travel list, necessitating hotel quarantine for inbound travellers.Nigeria was also added over the weekend, bringing the new red list total to 11 destinations.The surprise change meant many Brits were stuck abroad when announcements were made; now, demand for arrivals travelling from red list nations is...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO