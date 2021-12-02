ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers Ice Penguins 5-2

By Jimmy Keltz
 5 days ago

The Edmonton Oilers iced the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 last night in Edmonton. Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger each...

NHL

Golden Knights Fall Short to Oilers, 3-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-9-0) couldn't complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss against the Edmonton Oilers (15-5-0) on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Oilers opened the scoring with 2:10 remaining in the first frame with a goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Edmonton extended its lead, 2-0, with 15 seconds left in the first period off the stick of Zach Hyman. Following sustained offensive-zone pressure for Vegas, Jesse Puljujarvi found himeself on a breakaway and he widen the Edmonton lead to 3-0. Midway through the second, Chandler Stephenson used his speed to get behind the Oilers defense and scored on the backhand, narrowing the Edmonton lead to 3-1. Early in the third, Reilly Smith potted his ninth of the season to make the game, 3-2. Vegas battled back hard in the third, but the comeback ultimately fell short as the Oilers won, 3-2.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS

FLAMES (12-4-5) vs. PENGUINS (10-7-4) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (25) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (15) Penguins:. Points - Jake Guentzel (18) Goals - Guentzel, Evan Rodrigues (8) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 24.6% (7th) / PK -...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From a Hard-Fought Oilers Victory Over the Penguins

A 5-2 win at home vs the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved the banged-up Edmonton Oilers into first place in NHL points percentage and a 16-5 record on the season. They are 9-1 at home and continue to overcome adversity as proof that their goaltenders and defence should have the team’s confidence.
NHL
PensBurgh

Game Preview, Pittsburgh Penguins @ Edmonton Oilers 12/1/2021: Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-5, 25 points, 4th place Metropolitan division) @ Edmonton Oilers (15-5-0, 30 points, 2nd place Western division) How to Watch: TNT nationally in America, Sportsnet in Canada (wow, a national TV partner showcasing a Crosby vs. McDavid matchup — what a novel concept!) Opponent Track: The Oilers...
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid's 4 points lead Oilers past Penguins

Connor McDavid registered three assists, two on goals by Zach Hyman, and added an empty-netter, as the Edmonton Oilers broke open a tie game in the third period for a 5-2 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. With the game tied 2-2 after two periods, Kailer Yamamoto...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

McDavid Scores Four Points, Oilers Outclass Penguins 5-2

Whether intentional or not, coaches gave the hockey world a head-to-head matchup between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The all-time great Crosby and great-in-waiting McDavid didn’t disappoint as both notched assists and offensive chances shortly after the opening puck drop. The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8-5) kept the puck from the Edmonton Oilers (16-5-0) in the second period, but Edmonton filled the net in the first and third periods to beat the Penguins 5-2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
arcamax.com

Penguins drop latest showdown between superstars Crosby and McDavid, 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta – There’s just a different kind of energy in the air on the rare occasions when Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid share a sheet of ice. Rogers Place was buzzing Wednesday when Crosby and McDavid, arguably the two greatest players of this century, went rush for rush late in the first period.
NHL
The Herald

McDavid (4 points), Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins, 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Wednesday night. Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row and improved to...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 21.0 Wrap Up: Oilers execute the rope-a-dope in 5-2 win over the Penguins

Just like they drew it up. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Can I be honest with you guys? When I first saw the defensive group the Oilers would be working with against the Penguins, I had an Eakins-era chill run down the back of my spine. It’s not that I’m not excited about the prospects the Oilers are developing down on the farm, but at the NHL level, those duos didn’t exactly fill my tummy with warm and fuzzies, ya know? That said, I also had plenty of doubts on Saturday when the boys rolled into Vegas and it made me think that maybe the Hockey Gords would be willing to throw us another bone. So when Zach Hyman scored on the first shot of the game to give the boys an early lead despite being vastly outplayed, I thought that maybe my Oilers-related worries were overblown and everything would turn out alright. But as the period wore on and the Penguins started winning shift after shift before eventually knotting up the score, I wondered how long into the rope-a-dope the Oilers were going to wait before they started to fight back. Surely this had to be the plan, right? I know that may seem weird to say since the boys were able to finish the period up by a goal, but I had a very hard time believing that advantage would last long unless they found a way to get their legs moving.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid, Oilers find another gear late as Crosby, Penguins fade

EDMONTON -- It was billed as Sidney Crosby versus Connor McDavid. And let’s face it: it will always be that way when Edmonton and Pittsburgh meet, until the day Sid hangs ‘em up. But as the game wore on the fight -- with Crosby’s season parsed by a recovery from...
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 5, Oilers 1 – Doughty, McLellan

The LA Kings got back to winning ways, as they opened a short two-game trip to Canada with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings scored three goals on the power play, all late in the third period, in tonight’s victory. The Kings got three points from defenseman Drew Doughty, and two goals from Adrian Kempe, to go along with a 21-save victory from Jonathan Quick.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings @ Oilers, 12/5

SOG: LAK – 39 EDM – 22 PP: LAK – 3/6 EDM – 0/2. 1. LAK – Rasmus Kupari (3) – (Trevor Moore, Lias Andersson) – 2:01. 2. LAK – Adrian Kempe (9) – (Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty) – 1:42. 3. EDM – Darnell Nurse (1) – (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings Capitalize on McDavid’s Undisciplined Play to Defeat Oilers

After dropping seven of their last eight games, the Los Angeles Kings desperately needed a victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Kings delivered, grabbing a convincing 5-1 victory. They were helped by a late five-minute major from Connor McDavid, with the Kings grabbing three of their goals on that one powerplay. Still, they played a solid game and deserved their win, even before McDavid’s penalty. Here are four takeaways from the game.
NHL
wesb.com

Penguins Crush Kraken 6-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins crushed the Seattle Kraken 6-1 last night in Seattle. Jeff Carter, Sydney Crosby, and Denton Heinen all scored in the first 5 minutes and 7 seconds of the first period and Pittsburgh was off to a hot start with a 3-0 lead. After Seattle made it 3-1...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL

