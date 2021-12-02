ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Veganuary Candy Collections

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hancocks vegan sweets range has been unveiled ahead of 2022 to gear the brand up for Veganuary and help make the process of shifting towards vegan-friendly foods easier for consumers. The collection of sweets includes...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Communications#Food Drink#Skull Sweets#Dirty Cow
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's Introduces Crispy Version of Popular Quarter Pounder

The McDonald's menu just got a little bit larger, at least for our friends to the north. The beloved fast food chain has introduced a new variation of the iconic Quarter Pounder, offering up a crispier dish with the Bacon 'N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder and the Double Bacon 'N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder. Ordering either of these new varieties, however, will require a passport and a trip across the northern border.
RESTAURANTS
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
Laredo Morning Times

Eye Candy Boutique curates collection of plus-size women’s clothing

It was February 2020, and Elsa Fernandez had just made what she describes as the toughest decision in the history of her business, the Eye Candy Boutique plus-size clothing store. After operating for nearly five years out of a storefront off Houston Street downtown, she moved her shop to Zarzamora...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mamalovesfood.com

Crock Pot Candy

4 ounces Baker's German's sweet chocolate bar or other bittersweet chocolate bar. Add peanuts to the bottom of the crock pot, then layer the almond bark, chocolate chips and broken up chocolate bar on top. Cover and cook on low 1.5 to 2 hours, until all the chocolate has completely...
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

No-Bake Church Window Cookies Recipe

Our No-Bake Church Window Cookies recipe is my go-to holiday cookie, because it only requires 5 ingredients, and it’s so quick and easy to make!. The line between candy and cookie is blurred with this chocolate-covered marshmallow confection, covered with shredded coconut and chopped walnuts (you can omit the last two if you aren’t a fan, or if there is an allergy).
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Nigella Lawson's controversial Christmas recipe will divide the nation

Hands up who likes sprouts? Well, whether you're a sprout lover or hater, you'll be interested to see Nigella Lawson's latest dinner recipe. The TV cook took to her Instagram page to share the recipe for her Hearty Wholewheat Pasta with Brussels Sprouts, Cheese and Potatoes – that's right, a sprout pasta bake.
RECIPES
cbslocal.com

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra Cordero

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who runs the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below.
RECIPES
WVNS

Chef offers advice on turkey alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Supply Chain shortages across the nation may have caused disruptions in your traditional Thanksgiving Day recipes. The Executive Chef at Tamarack says if you are short on turkey and all the fixings this year, you can take a chance and experiment with some new recipes. He said dishes do not have […]
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy