ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Arizona Daily Star investigation: Death in the desert

By Curt Prendergast
tucson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Star subscribers: A long-running humanitarian disaster...

tucson.com

Comments / 7

Ballester Molina
3d ago

Some responsibility needs to go to the people who support this 'movement' as a humanitarian crisis. By doing so your supporting human trafficking, the Opioid problem in Amercia and sex crimes involving minors. Let's talk reality...

Reply(2)
2
Jed Clampit
3d ago

It's like other criminals, you put your life on the line when you break the law. They hike miles through the desert, trying not to get arrested for breaking the law. It is no different from a criminal running from the cops and wrecks and gets killed. If they hadn't been breaking the law, they wouldn't have died.

Reply(3)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
tucson.com

Arizona Daily Star reporter Carmen Duarte's Top 5 stories of 2021

We are sharing Arizona Daily Star reporters' and photographers' favorite work from 2021. Braiding her Barbie doll's hair brought solace to refugee girl; now Tucson businesswoman. Hevie Magoundi and her family fled civil war in the Congo and resettled in Connecticut. She moved to Tucson in 2016 and is opening...
TUCSON, AZ
yourvalley.net

Arizona at 22,561 deaths of COVID-19

Total case count by county, as of the morning of Dec. 4 are:. Arizona has added 6,043 cases and 164 deaths of COVID-19 overnight, according to the state Department of Health Services. As of the morning of Saturday, Dec. 4, the ADHS reports 1,288,234 known positive cases and 22,561 known...
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

Beach paradise beloved by Arizonans soiled by bubbling sewage

SAN CARLOS, Sonora — On a steamy September day in San Carlos, a popular beach destination six hours south of Tucson, Cotton Cove beach is crowded with picnickers and sunbathers, including U.S. tourists and Mexican nationals. Located on the upscale Caracol Peninsula, the sandy shore has the feel of a...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Tucson epidemiologist frustrated with Arizona's response to COVID-19

Arizona’s vaccination rate is still lagging behind the national average, and it doesn’t appear to be closing that gap anytime soon. With most positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths happening to those who are unvaccinated, this is a growing concern. It also seems the state will not impose any new mitigation...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Arizona#In The Desert#Arizona Daily Star
Payson Roundup

Arizona’s child death rates climb

Child deaths increased alarmingly in Arizona in 2020, driven by COVID, suicides, car crashes, child abuse and suicides. Nearly half of the 838 child deaths in Arizona last year were preventable, concluded the 28th annual Arizona Child Fatality Review. Arizona already had a higher child fatality rate than most states...
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

Rancher went to the big city, returned to the life he loves

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — While he left his family’s sprawling ranch for several years to attend college and work in Phoenix, John Ladd always knew where his heart was. It was back on the property that his mother’s family homesteaded in 1895 just outside Bisbee right off State Route 92.
BISBEE, AZ
tucson.com

Tim Steller's opinion: World is paying attention to Tucson, for better or worse

Felipe Garcia broke the good news Thursday just before Tucson Mayor Regina Romero gave her State of the City speech. Tucson has received favorable coverage in several national publications, including Condé Nast Traveler, noted Garcia, interim president and CEO of Visit Tucson. Now the city is mentioned as possibly having “The best Mexican food in the US” on the cover of the current National Geographic Traveller Food magazine, a UK-based publication.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Letter: Richard Richards Criminal History should not have been published

Re: the Dec. 2 article "Officer who killed man likely to appeal if fired." In regards to the article “Tucson officer who killed a man in a wheelchair says he will likely appeal if fired,” I question why the Star felt it was necessary to include a section entitled “Criminal History.” Richard Richards was shot in the back, and then handcuffed as he lay dying. Coverage relating to Mr. Richards “Criminal History” only serves to dehumanize him further and is not relevant to the horrific death he suffered at the hands of a police officer. Does the Star seek to convince the public that Mr. Richards somehow deserved what happened to him? He did not, and this article was shameful. While the Star damages Mr. Richard's reputation and memory by publishing irrelevant details of his "Criminal History," the officer who shot him remains a free man.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
tucson.com

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet escapes Tucson Desert View 44-35

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Tucson Desert View 44-35 on December 3 in Arizona boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Arizona health experts: Omicron could already be here

While omicron has not been detected yet in Arizona, labs here are only testing a small portion of COVID-19 cases in the state's counties for the variant. Meanwhile, cases of the omicron variant were discovered in multiple states across the nation over the last week. The omicron variant is of...
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

Tucson Mountain View sews up Phoenix Carl Hayden 51-44

With little to no wiggle room, Tucson Mountain View nosed past Phoenix Carl Hayden 51-44 at Tucson Mountain View High on December 3 in Arizona boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect...
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Tucson Pueblo Magnet survives taut tilt with Rio Rico 66-58

With little to no wiggle room, Tucson Pueblo Magnet nosed past Rio Rico 66-58 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

College Basketball Scores

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Major Scores

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Tucson Sabino staggers Sahuarita with punishing performance 73-32

Tucson Sabino offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sahuarita with an all-around effort during this 73-32 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy