ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Earlier in...

www.beloitdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Tributes pour in for late veteran US lawmaker Bob Dole

Tributes poured in and flags were lowered to half-staff in Washington in honor of veteran US lawmaker and World War II hero Bob Dole, who died in his sleep on Sunday aged 98. President Joe Biden led a chorus of political tributes to Dole and his 35-year career in Congress, paying respect to "an American statesman like few in our history." "A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend," Biden said in his statement. A conservative Republican who campaigned for reining in government, Dole also had a pragmatic streak and sponsored bipartisan legislation during his tenure at the US Capitol, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags to fly at half-staff in his honor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel 3-12

Bob Dole, giant of the Senate and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, dies

CNN By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN Bob Dole, a Republican Party stalwart and presidential hopeful who espoused a brand of plain-spoken conservativism as one of Washington’s most recognizable political figures throughout the latter half of the 20th century, died Sunday. “Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age The post Bob Dole, giant of the Senate and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, dies appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Hawaii State
The Guardian

Revealed: how Sidney Powell could be disbarred for lying in court for Trump

Sidney Powell, the former lawyer for Donald Trump who filed lawsuits across the US for the former president, hoping to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, has on several occasions represented to federal courts that people were co-counsel or plaintiffs in her cases without seeking their permission to do so, the Guardian has learned.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Cdc#Guns#Ap News#Senate#House#Omicron#Californian
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy