New York City, NY

A Melding of Arts and Business

upenn.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half a century since its founding in 1972, the Irish Arts Center is expanding as a hub for Irish arts and culture in New York City with a new home. Previously housed in a former three-story tenement, the organization is opening the doors of its new 21,700-square-foot facility in Hell’s...

magazine.wharton.upenn.edu

southseattleemerald.com

New BIPOC Business Weaves Diverse Arts, Culture, History Into Design

(This article originally appeared on International Examiner and has been reprinted under an agreement.) “We have often looked around and asked, ‘Where are the Black and Brown people working, and where are the Black and Brown clients?’ Because of this, we have been really intentional that our clientele represents who we are.”
SEATTLE, WA
avantmusicnews.com

Arts for Art in December

Arts for Art is excited to announce the return of its family friendly series FreeJazz on a Saturday Afternoon at the Clemente, as well as two evenings of music at the Lower East Side club Nublu 151. Arts for Art at NuBlu. 151 Avenue C, NYC 10009. Tickets: $20 |...
VISUAL ART
floridaweekly.com

NOTES ON THE ARTS

Charlotte Players welcomes feathered (performing) friends. Unlike anything ever presented at the Charlotte Players’ Langdon Playhouse, “Squawk! The Show” features a group of very talented parrots displaying some amazing skills. These beautiful birds show they aren’t turkeys as they demonstrate painting, mind reading, performing card tricks, solving math problems and much more in a fast-paced show that appeals to people of all ages.
ANIMALS
Art in America

Fabric of Impulse: Fiber Artist Olga de Amaral Melds Artistic Spontaneity with Slow Craft

“The mind was following, not guiding.” This is how Olga de Amaral looks back at her own work, from the lofty summit of a nearly seven-decade career. “Very little planning went into it,” she says in her most recent catalogue. “It all happened in the moment, following impulses, the intuitions of the moment that came in the process of doing. My creative language developed in this way. Without conceptualization.” That approach isn’t unusual for an artist of Amaral’s generation. She started out in the late 1950s, when Abstract Expressionism was still a dominant style, and intuition—what happens “in the moment”—was prized...
VISUAL ART
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: The Norwalk Art Space Cafe

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. Step inside The Norwalk Art Space...
NORWALK, CT
Florida Weekly

NOTABLES IN THE ARTS

A. The collaboration inherent in theater-making: working with people who believe in its magic, where with a few words, good lighting and space, we share something ephemeral with our audience. I love that we work so very hard for something that disappears immediately, and yet, it remains with us. Q....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
jillianharris.com

Peggy Harris Art and Design is Officially Open For Business!

Hi everyone!! It’s Peggy here and I am SO excited to be taking over Jillian’s blog today to share some very exciting news. If you read my last blog post back in the Summer on how I got back into painting, you may know that I was hoping to sell my prints at some point… and guess what, that day has come! That’s right, my Etsy shop PeggyHarrisArtDesign is officially open for business! And today I am going to share a little bit on how I got into painting and all of the items that I currently have for sale.
VISUAL ART
uga.edu

An artful influence

Professor of art Ted Saupe, who has built a career on campus that has inspired decades of students, embodies the spirit that fosters a community of ceramic artists. He is one of the one of many reasons why the ceramics program in the Lamar Dodd School of Art is so special:
ATHENS, GA
Aidan Connolly
raleighmag.com

Fashion As Art

For creative Bryan Costello, style is just as much an art form as his interior design projects. Kernersville-bred, Raleigh-based freelance interiors and art director Bryan Costello’s creative chops extend far beyond his day job. Beyond helping people create meaningful spaces—painting, curating art collections and working with all kinds of makers—he says, “I obsess over furniture; I stay up too late; I treat clothing like art; I watch feel-good television; I have anxiety; I eat pasta; and, more than anything, I love talking with people about what makes them feel happy and free.” Pretty much #goals. He also really digs his sweetheart Donna and their beagle, Noche. … And on that “clothing like art thing” note: hence why he’s the quintessential subject for our latest Signature Style. His wardrobe and vision are but its own exercise in creative freedom and artistic expression. Here, we scoop his style. @c_o_s_t_e_l_l_o.
RALEIGH, NC
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Arts of collaboration

Investment in our aesthetic community will maintain city's momentum. Working together isn't always easy, but it's always the right thing to do. Collaboration and cooperation are words and concepts we teach our children, but as adults we don't always see them implemented in our everyday life. But these are concepts I live by and hope that others see in me.
FORT WAYNE, IN
communityadvocate.com

Hudson welcomes new art glass business to town

HUDSON – InFusion Art Glass is bringing products at the crossroads of art and technology to Hudson after recently relocating from Boston’s SOWA Art District. Owner Eric Schwartz spent a career as an engineer, developing space-based telescopes before diving into glass art. In his glass art career, Schwartz has since developed his own new process to essentially emboss a photographic image onto glass, which can then be incorporated into conventional stained-glass pieces or unique fused glass art.
HUDSON, MA
POZ

Art as Activism

What to do when hit hard by a second pandemic, equally loaded with stigma, discrimination, bias, and disparity? Some might suggest digging deep into resilience or taking to the streets with public outcry. Others lobby for research, funding, policy changes, and media awareness. All solid strategies with expected outcomes. It’s what we’ve always done.
VISUAL ART
mtpr.org

Arts & Life

Ancient footprints mistakenly attributed to bears were made by early humans. A new look at nearly 3.7 million-year-old fossil footprints uncovered in Tanzania shows that multiple species of early humans lived together at the same time. Bug Bytes: Wasp Mantisfly. ,. As the name suggests, Wasp Mantisflies look a lot...
LIFESTYLE
hngnews.com

Arts And Entertainment

Sometimes, on a gray day during the shoulder season, a phone call from a friend can be just the thing. Yesterday, Kris Millgate’s familiar, th…. Cast, crew of Poynette High School’s December 1967 production “12 Angry Jurors” reunites after 54 years. After 54 years, cast members, as well as a...
POYNETTE, WI
phl17.com

Storefront Project In Philly Uses Art To Help Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

Beautifying empty storefronts in Philadelphia. Artwork from local artists is being used to inspire and motivate people to support local businesses impacted by the Pandemic. It is the Visit Philadelphia’s “Love and Grit Storefront Project” aimed at helping Black and Brown owned businesses impacted by COVID-19. Rachel Ferguson – Visit Philadelphia’s Chief Innovation and Global Diversity Officer joins us to talk about the initiative as well as the Shop Black Business Friday initiative.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
indianrivermagazine.com

The MASTER OF ART

Olga Hamilton feels right at home as she points out her paintings, drawings and photographs that are displayed at the historic 1895 Church of Art in Downtown Stuart. Born and raised in the former Soviet Union, she never imagined that one day she would become a professional artist. And today, she feels very fortunate to do what she loves, creating beautiful works of art.
VISUAL ART
Up and Coming Weekly

The art of contentment

The holiday season is always an odd time for me. I love to give gifts, but I don't really care to add to the collection of unwanted gifts. In my home, we often talk about trusting God to meet our needs. That doesn't mean we stand on the shore and watch for our ship to come in. We work hard to make sure we've done all we can to provide for our family and others, but still, we trust God.
RELIGION
Gaffney Ledger

WINDOW ART

CAVA member Carolyn Ford, top, has painted the first windows in the Christmas Downtown Window Painting Campaign. If you would like to be part of this project contact CAVA President Noah Lindemann at 489-9119 to make a plan for next week December 6-10. This can be individuals, groups, or organizations. Let’s make downtown shine for the holidays!
VISUAL ART
mymalonetelegram.com

Gift of Art

Any gift or act of kindness, large or small, starts with love and appreciation. As a manifestation of love, acts of kindness are a great way to give back to those you appreciate. This holiday season, forego the trifle knickknacks for a gift that will last a lifetime: Art. The Gift of ART, hosted by Downtown Artist Cellar, is a holiday art event showcasing more than 50 works of art from various regional artists. With each piece as unique as the scenes and people they depict, there is something for anyone this year, so take the time to chose wisely. The Gift of ART opens with a reception on Nov. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
VISUAL ART
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Art In Bloom

The journey artist Ashley Carlson has chosen to travel is lined by flowers. Blossoms of every kind are a frequent topic of her art. A graphic artist by day, Carlson continues her journey into the off-business hours creating prints, paintings, calendars, and ornaments. It is a journey of joy and self-discovery, intensifying over the pandemic, when Carlson found herself more isolated at her home, her only outings taking her out into nature. Her inspiration from the natural world then made it onto canvas.
VISUAL ART

