Homeless shelter aims for December opening

As winter approaches, so do frigid temperatures – and some experts are even predicting this will be the second consecutive winter with La Niña conditions. People experiencing homelessness have an increased risk of becoming severely ill or dying from exposure-related conditions such as hypothermia and frostbite. These life-threatening conditions can set in at temperatures between 32 and 50 degrees, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO