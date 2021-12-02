ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Homeless shelter aims for December opening

By Tom Stankard, tstankard@ashlanddailypress.net
APG of Wisconsin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Douglas has not had a place to call his own...

INFORUM

Homeless families with children crowd overflow spaces at Moorhead shelter

MOORHEAD — All around William Jackson, people are suffering. The courts are again evicting those who can’t keep up with rent. Winter has arrived, bringing with it snow and cold, and “old Mr. COVID” isn’t doing anyone any favors, especially in homeless shelters. But Jackson and his daughter Miracle Star...
MOORHEAD, MN
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Shelter prepares to open doors

A cadet-blue building nestled in Nikiski will open its doors to the Kenai Peninsula’s homeless community next month. The long-awaited shelter — which will be the first of its kind on the peninsula and provide beds for up to 40 people — will also work to connect residents with the resources they need to get back on their feet.
KENAI, AK
The Oregonian

Cold weather homeless shelters in Portland: Where to find them, how to help

As winter approaches, so do frigid temperatures – and some experts are even predicting this will be the second consecutive winter with La Niña conditions. People experiencing homelessness have an increased risk of becoming severely ill or dying from exposure-related conditions such as hypothermia and frostbite. These life-threatening conditions can set in at temperatures between 32 and 50 degrees, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.
PORTLAND, OR
Kaleah Mcilwain

Freezing weather shelter open due to freezing temperatures, collective to end homelessness now accepting board members

The Baltimore County Emergency Management team has opened the Freezing Weather Shelter now until Monday due to freezing temperatures below 32 degrees. The shelter is open to anyone in need, just go to the O.W.E. Center at 6901 Security Blvd., Windsor Mill, MD 21244. They ask that people arrive between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and residents can stay until 7 a.m. unless weather conditions require otherwise. Call 410-887-8463 (Option 1) for a referral during business hours, and call 410-583-9398 after hours.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WJBF

Homeless seek shelter in abandoned homes in Harrisburg as temperatures drop

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Taylor Marshall says he sees dozens of homeless people in the Harrisburg area every day.  “At least 100,” Marshall said. He said there aren’t enough resources or places for the homeless to stay.  “There used to be boarding houses around here and scattered around Augusta, but they’ve pretty much done […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Dakota County explores option for youth homeless shelter

There is no homeless shelter for kids and teens in Dakota County, and local officials are working to change that to fill the gap in social services. The county is in negotiations to buy a 12-bedroom Mendota Heights property near the intersection of Hwy. 62 and Lexington Avenue that was most recently a residential facility for people with disabilities.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
lancasterbee.com

Homeless shelter van totaled; organization desperate to find replacement

Family Promise of WNY, an emergency family homeless shelter, is seeking community support for a new van to transport the children and parents they serve. Two weeks ago, the organization’s 12-passenger van was in a serious accident, deeming it a total loss by their insurance company. FPWNY is one of just two emergency family shelters in Erie County – most […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Durant Daily Democrat

The Mission Shelter opens, needs donations

The director of the County’s new community shelter for people who need a place to stay for a while, Michelle Chester, begins her story of building the facility by telling of seeing a man, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome...
CHARITIES

