Homeless shelter aims for December opening

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced a homeless encampment is being shut down for the safety of its residents along the train tracks. He's proposing taking 15 people and moving them into a county-run former motel that will begin housing homeless people and offer them services.
FREEPORT — As the number of homeless people in Freeport continues to rise so does the importance of helping those people find housing, shelter and other needs like clothing and food. In the Freeport area, the Freeport Area Church Cooperative plays a major role in helping those who have fallen...
MOORHEAD — All around William Jackson, people are suffering. The courts are again evicting those who can’t keep up with rent. Winter has arrived, bringing with it snow and cold, and “old Mr. COVID” isn’t doing anyone any favors, especially in homeless shelters. But Jackson and his daughter Miracle Star...
A cadet-blue building nestled in Nikiski will open its doors to the Kenai Peninsula’s homeless community next month. The long-awaited shelter — which will be the first of its kind on the peninsula and provide beds for up to 40 people — will also work to connect residents with the resources they need to get back on their feet.
As winter approaches, so do frigid temperatures – and some experts are even predicting this will be the second consecutive winter with La Niña conditions. People experiencing homelessness have an increased risk of becoming severely ill or dying from exposure-related conditions such as hypothermia and frostbite. These life-threatening conditions can set in at temperatures between 32 and 50 degrees, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.
The Baltimore County Emergency Management team has opened the Freezing Weather Shelter now until Monday due to freezing temperatures below 32 degrees. The shelter is open to anyone in need, just go to the O.W.E. Center at 6901 Security Blvd., Windsor Mill, MD 21244. They ask that people arrive between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and residents can stay until 7 a.m. unless weather conditions require otherwise. Call 410-887-8463 (Option 1) for a referral during business hours, and call 410-583-9398 after hours.
DANBURY — The future of a homeless shelter is uncertain after the Zoning Commission rejected regulation changes that would have paved the way for the facility to operate permanently out of a former motel. A 6-3 vote this week was a victory for residents near the Super 8 motel property...
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Taylor Marshall says he sees dozens of homeless people in the Harrisburg area every day. “At least 100,” Marshall said. He said there aren’t enough resources or places for the homeless to stay. “There used to be boarding houses around here and scattered around Augusta, but they’ve pretty much done […]
There is no homeless shelter for kids and teens in Dakota County, and local officials are working to change that to fill the gap in social services. The county is in negotiations to buy a 12-bedroom Mendota Heights property near the intersection of Hwy. 62 and Lexington Avenue that was most recently a residential facility for people with disabilities.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — When it gets below 28 degrees, Metro Social Services opens its extreme cold-weather shelter doors. While the concerns surrounding homelessness may be high priority during winter, some say it's an issue that should be addressed year-round. The cold weather shelter open on Monday night can hold...
Family Promise of WNY, an emergency family homeless shelter, is seeking community support for a new van to transport the children and parents they serve. Two weeks ago, the organization’s 12-passenger van was in a serious accident, deeming it a total loss by their insurance company. FPWNY is one of just two emergency family shelters in Erie County – most […]
Multnomah and Washington Counties gear up to protect the homeless during upcoming winter weather. Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran setting up shelter beds earlier this yearPhoto courtesy of Multnomah County.
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - 4th graders and best friends Aiden Burns and Kyle Crisman are collecting winter clothing items for the homeless this year. Three years ago Aiden collected 3,000 pairs of socks and donated them to a homeless shelter in Akron. Aiden is excited that his best friend...
Twenty-seven boxes of food were donated to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on Wednesday by ABATE of Ohio – Region 5. Twenty-seven boxes of food were donated to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on Wednesday by ABATE of Ohio – Region 5.
The City of Denver will vote Monday whether to extend a contract with Securitas Security by $2.9 million for a total $10.4 million to keep Denver’s homeless shelters safe. The contract extends Securitas' services to the end of the year.
The director of the County’s new community shelter for people who need a place to stay for a while, Michelle Chester, begins her story of building the facility by telling of seeing a man, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome...
