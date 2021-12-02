FORECAST: Chances for rain plus temperature swings

There is a possibility of light snow for Sunday morning and evening. Don't expect more than 1/2" in any given area, and travel impacts will be mostly (if not all the way) muted. This snow becomes more rain around the afternoon as we warm up. Temperatures warming up into the 40s for one more day will prevent ice from being much of a factor. A lot of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will likely not feel the impacts or see a lot of snow or rain. The majority of the activity will occur well off to our north. There is one more snow chance very late Sunday night, but most of it will stay northeast as the system wraps around. More activity is expected to occur through the work week.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler weather will arrive this week as the general flow pattern undergoes some changes with a couple of systems passing through the region on Tuesday and again Friday. The first system will just brush the area Tuesday into Wednesday bringing the initial cool down and some gusty winds. Otherwise, latest models showed limited moisture this far south to support showers. The best chance of precipitation with this system will be in the White Mountains on Tuesday. Thereafter, the focus will shift to a stronger system expected to impact the area on Friday into the weekend.
A cold front that will move into the San Antonio area will result in cooler temperatures, isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service said Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Winds will start to pick up from the south and gusts could be as high as 20 mph.
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Saturday evening! Temperatures were quite variable today, ranging from the low 70s to the upper 50s. The warm front that was supposed to lift over Hampton Roads last night stalled out over the Albemarle Sound. So, areas around the Albemarle Sound and south had highs around 70°. But where that front didn't reach before it stalled, including much of the Hampton Roads area, temperatures were cooler in the low 60s. Because this boundary stalled out over us, we also had a bit more cloud cover than anticipated today.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Most of the Midlands are in desperate need of rain. Drought conditions have begun to spread over the past few weeks on top of the driest Novembers on record for Columbia. As we look towards next week there is our first good chance of rain but lets break down what we can expect.
High pressure will move out to sea on Sunday. Meanwhile, a storm system will surge into the Great Lakes Region. Here in Connecticut, we can look forward to one more nice day. The sky will be partly sunny, and temperatures will be near or slightly above normal. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 40s.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s going to be a warmer and more humid Sunday afternoon with highs getting into the lower 80s. The showers from early Sunday morning have come to an end for the afternoon and the rest of Sunday.
Showers quickly return for early Monday morning mainly over the Keys. Then the wind flow shifts form the southeast to the southwest. This will push the showers towards the cities in Miami-Dade and Broward.
South Florida will have afternoon showers and muggy conditions for Monday with high temperatures in the low 80s.
A drier day is in store for Tuesday, but it will be very humid and warm with the flow remaining out of the southwest. That humidity will make it feel uncomfortable as highs are expected to heat up near the mid-80s. In fact, temperatures this week will be getting close to record highs for the month of December.
This humid and unseasonably warm pattern continues through at least Friday with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s.
Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, chance of showers late. High 55. Tonight: Showers, gusty winds. S 14-18 Gusts to 30 Low 50. Monday: AM showers, clearing, windy W 10-18, Gusts to 31, falling temperatures. PM temp 37. Tuesday: Partly sunny, colder. High 32 (22) Wednesday: Chance of snow. High 35 (25)
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain coverage increases as we approach midday. Some AM slippery areas are possible to the far NW of the city.
Rain ends, cold front moves through and clouds break.
A few flurries are possible Monday morning followed by mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures, with a high in the middle 30s.
December 5
Normal- 40
Saturday- 44
Today- 45
Sunrise- 7:04am
Today: rain develops, with a breezy high of 45
Tonight: partly cloudy, 30
Monday: a morning flurry, then mostly sunny and colder, 34
Ocala residents can say a temporary goodbye to the cooler fall weather as temperatures this week are projected to reach as high as 82. Rain chances also are increasing in the coming days with the highest possibility, 40%, on Wednesday, according to Sunday's seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
