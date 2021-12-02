ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO spent $30 million on a Game of Thrones spin-off that was scrapped

By Jack Shepherd
 3 days ago
Game of Thrones was the biggest show on television, so it's no wonder HBO spent big on trying to deliver a spin-off. Unfortunately, the first attempt at a new show set in the world of Westeros was not a success – and ended up costing the network $30 million as a...

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

