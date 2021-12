There are some non-AFC South teams that we see almost every season. The Patriots are going to be on our schedule every single year, sometimes twice a year (2012 & 2016). The Chiefs have been regulars on our schedule for the most part, minus 2021. The Bengals? Yep. One team, though, that we haven't seen much of over the past six years is the New York Jets. We've seen the Jets just twice since a Monday Night Football victory over the Jets in 2012. The Texans won a barnburner in 2018 on a Saturday afternoon in New Jersey and beat the Jets by seven in the Jets last trip to NRG Stadium in 2015. In fact, the Texans have a three game winning streak against the Jets, after losing the first five in a row.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO