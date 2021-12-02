U.K. inks deal for additional doses of Moderna, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Beijing's BeiGene announced its Shanghai STAR Exchange IPO will raise $3.5 billion in gross proceeds for the company, more than the predictions of $3 billion. Beijing's BeiGene (BGNE) (HK: 06160) announced its Shanghai STAR Exchange IPO will raise $3.5 billion in gross proceeds for the company, more than the predictions of $3 billion (see story). It is the third listing for the company, following NASDAQ and Hong Kong IPOs. The STAR Board shares, which represent 8.6% of BeiGene's total outstanding shares, are expected to begin trading on December 15. BeiGene develops medicines that are novel, affordable, and improve treatment of serious diseases. Its portfolio includes more than 40 clinical candidates.
