Medical & Biotech

U.K. inks deal for additional doses of Moderna, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

By Mamta Mayani
 3 days ago
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces a revised supply agreement with the U.K. government for up to 60M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The deal may include authorized booster vaccine candidates, with up to 29M doses expected to be delivered in 2022 and up to...

tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
The Independent

People urged to get booster shot as nearly 20 million top-up doses given across the UK

The government is urging people to come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab – when invited to do so – to increase protection levels as the UK enters the winter season.By the end of Sunday, it is expected that 20 million people will have received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.As of 3 December, 51 million people across the UK had received a first dose of a vaccine, while 46.5 million had received two doses, and 19.8 million had received three doses.In light of the new omicron variant, the government has expanded its Covid-19 booster programme. All adults who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Adagio, Vir among weekly healthcare gainers; Novavax slips ahead of more data on Omicron

As scientists raced to uncover further details on the impact of the newly found Omicron variant on vaccine-driven immunity, COVID-19 antibody developers dominated best-performing healthcare stocks this week. While the sector became the fifth-worst performer in the S&P 500 dragged by the pharma stocks, the healthcare constituents in the S&P 500 index slipped for the third week in a row with a ~1.1% decline, better than the ~1.2% weekly loss of the broader index.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sajid Javid
The Independent

UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.The move comes amid growing concern about the newly detected strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious than previous variants such as delta.From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival in the UK.From Monday, Nigeria will be added to the red...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Week In Review: BeiGene Raises $3.5 Billion In Shanghai STAR Board IPO

Beijing's BeiGene announced its Shanghai STAR Exchange IPO will raise $3.5 billion in gross proceeds for the company, more than the predictions of $3 billion. Beijing's BeiGene (BGNE) (HK: 06160) announced its Shanghai STAR Exchange IPO will raise $3.5 billion in gross proceeds for the company, more than the predictions of $3 billion (see story). It is the third listing for the company, following NASDAQ and Hong Kong IPOs. The STAR Board shares, which represent 8.6% of BeiGene's total outstanding shares, are expected to begin trading on December 15. BeiGene develops medicines that are novel, affordable, and improve treatment of serious diseases. Its portfolio includes more than 40 clinical candidates.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
The Independent

Booking to open for accelerated booster jab rollout ‘no later than December 13’

The ramped-up rollout of Covid booster jabs will be in place by December 13, NHS England has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that all adults should become eligible for boosters and that the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months, in a move designed to help protect against the new Omicron variant of Covid.But the booking service for the jabs is yet to be updated.In a letter from the health service released on Friday, it was revealed this would be updated to reflect the reduction of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Valneva plays down findings on its COVID-19 vaccine in U.K. booster study

Valneva SE (VALN -15.0%) blamed the design of a booster trial in the U.K. after its peer-reviewed data indicated that the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine underperformed rivals when given as a booster to those who received Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine initially. While the vaccine performed well alongside others when administered...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid booster vaccines may offer good protection against new variants, study shows

A landmark report suggests receiving a third Covid jab leads to good levels of protection from the virus, as health officials and ministers scramble to get ahead of the new omicron variant. Scientists studying the effects of so-called booster vaccines said the body’s T cell immune response, after a third jab, is such that it may provide protection from hospital admission and death.The CovBoost study – published in The Lancet – also appears to legitimise the UK’s decision to primarily offer Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna as a third shot, with mRNA jabs leading to the most significant rise in immunity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Moderna, Pfizer fast-track fight against omicron variant of Covid-19

As the omicron variant has seized the world’s attention, crushing financial markets and grounding global travel, vaccine manufacturers are scrambling behind the scenes to make sure their shots still protect against the deadly virus, and make adjustments if they don’t. “We should know about the ability of the current vaccine...
BOSTON, MA
