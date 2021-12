If Jake DeBrusk is looking to accelerate his exit from the Bruins, nights like Thursday can only help. Playing in his second game since his trade request went public, DeBrusk opened up the scoring for Boston with a vintage-looking marker with the Bruins up a man in the first period. This actually held as the game-winning goal in a shutout victory for Jeremy Swayman, and was just part of what was an effective night for the 25-year-old wing.

