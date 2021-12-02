Federal Galley Restaurant Workers Getting Money Back After Being Illegally Shorted On Tips

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Workers of a restaurant on the North Side are getting money back that was rightfully theirs.

Cashiers and servers at Provision PGH at Federal Galley had to pool their tips with managers and supervisors.

That practice is a violation of federal labor laws.

The Labor Department has said it has recovered more than $41,000 in tips for the 12 workers affected.