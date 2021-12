As COVID-19 concerns recede, the mental health needs of students are at an all-time high. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our lives. Many of us are still facing challenges such as stress, anxiety, fear, loss and anger. These are strong emotions that can make us feel lonely and isolated. Those who were already struggling with their mental health are now having exacerbated symptoms. When the pandemic hit, many of us reached our boiling point.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO