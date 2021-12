Oscar winner Halle Berry (Bruised, Monster’s Ball) has entered into a new partnership with Netflix which will see her continue to star in and produce films for the streamer. The announcement comes one week after Netflix’s global release of her feature directorial debut, Bruised, which quickly landed the streamer’s #1 film of the week slot in the U.S., and has charted at #2 on its Top 10 Global English Film List. Bruised hit #1 in a total of 21 countries, and was watched for 47.7M hours in its first five days. In the film penned by first-time feature writer Michelle Rosenfarb, Berry...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO