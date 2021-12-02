ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFog finally clearing. A beautiful day is in store! Pleasantly mild 70s this afternoon. Some spots could be just a few degrees away from 80 though. Fog thickening before it clears Thursday morning. Take advantage of our nice, mild, and dry...

www.wlox.com

KAAL-TV

Light Snow & Rain Possible Sunday

There is a possibility of light snow for Sunday morning and evening. Don't expect more than 1/2" in any given area, and travel impacts will be mostly (if not all the way) muted. This snow becomes more rain around the afternoon as we warm up. Temperatures warming up into the 40s for one more day will prevent ice from being much of a factor. A lot of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will likely not feel the impacts or see a lot of snow or rain. The majority of the activity will occur well off to our north. There is one more snow chance very late Sunday night, but most of it will stay northeast as the system wraps around. More activity is expected to occur through the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances continue to increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler weather will arrive this week as the general flow pattern undergoes some changes with a couple of systems passing through the region on Tuesday and again Friday. The first system will just brush the area Tuesday into Wednesday bringing the initial cool down and some gusty winds. Otherwise, latest models showed limited moisture this far south to support showers. The best chance of precipitation with this system will be in the White Mountains on Tuesday. Thereafter, the focus will shift to a stronger system expected to impact the area on Friday into the weekend.
TUCSON, AZ
WOWT

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Partly sunny skies on tap Saturday with cooler highs in the 40s. We'll drop into the 30s tonight before warming back into the 50s Sunday. Wind gusts pick up Sunday, with the highest winds arriving by Sunday evening (up to 45 mph!). Emily's Friday night forecast update. Updated: Dec. 4,...
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is set to dominate the area as we head into the overnight hours keeping winds calm and light this will help keep the set up of morning fog in the forecast. This fog will be dense at times, so make sure you are taking your time for any Sunday morning activities. The rest of Sunday will be partly cloudy with warm highs in the low 70s. Monday will feature a similar setup, but this time rain chances will approach the area due to a cold front. At the moment rain chances are not high, but cannot be ruled out so keep the umbrellas handy. This umbrella shouldn’t be put away because rain chances will be lasting into the rest of the new work. Our highest chances will be on Wednesday as an upper-level trough makes its way to South Georgia. This frontal system could feature a few showers and thunderstorms with a chance for severe weather. Models are still working out the details, so stay tuned. More rain chances hang around through next weekend. High temperatures will also remain above average.
ALBANY, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

We've seen plenty of fog this morning, but it will clear out by the afternoon. We're in for another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. More fog is expected tonight. A cold front will give us a good chance for rain on Monday. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Followed By Colder Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain coverage increases as we approach midday. Some AM slippery areas are possible to the far NW of the city. Rain ends, cold front moves through and clouds break. A few flurries are possible Monday morning followed by mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures, with a high in the middle 30s. December 5 Normal- 40 Saturday- 44 Today- 45 Sunrise- 7:04am Today: rain develops, with a breezy high of 45 Tonight: partly cloudy, 30 Monday: a morning flurry, then mostly sunny and colder, 34
CHICAGO, IL

