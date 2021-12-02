Maryland Weather: A Warmer, But Blustery Thursday Before Temperatures Drop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild afternoon with lots of sunshine, a few isolated light showers moved across the state on Wednesday night.

On Thursday a very mild south west flow of air will warm us up into the low 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal!

It will be blustery, though Thursday afternoon in the Baltimore region with wind gusts of 30 MPH possible. In Western Maryland, wind gusts of up to 65 MPH are possible.

A cold front will cross the region later in the evening which will drop temperatures on Friday, but closer to normal in the low 50’s.

Your weekend will start off under partly sunny skies on Saturday, and another mild day with highs again back in the mid to upper 50’s. Chillier air will move in on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

In Pittsburgh for the Ravens game, it should be partly sunny with a kickoff temperature around 50 degrees. Monday locally, may bring some rain, but a very mild high of 61, before colder air moves in later in the day.