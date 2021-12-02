Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Middlesex, Worcester Counties During Morning Commute

BOSTON (CBS) – A warm front is pushing through southern New England, bringing precipitation for most of the area Thursday. Some of the colder air in valley locations is tough to scour out, so some towns north and west are reporting light snow and freezing rain.

Because of the threat of light wintry conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern Worcester County and northwest Middlesex County until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Route 2 between Athol and Leominster may have some pockets of slick spots before temperatures become no longer supportive of ice or snow.

This rain and snow is round one of Thursday’s weather. The rain should wrap up by mid-morning, leaving us with a lull through the afternoon. By the evening commute, more isolated rain is forecast through the night.

Behind the cold front, Friday turns chillier and breezy. Highs will likely be in the morning before dropping to the 30’s in the afternoon.