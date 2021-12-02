ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Middlesex, Worcester Counties During Morning Commute

By Jacob Wycoff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – A warm front is pushing through southern New England, bringing precipitation for most of the area Thursday. Some of the colder air in valley locations is tough to scour out, so some towns north and west are reporting light snow and freezing rain.

Because of the threat of light wintry conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern Worcester County and northwest Middlesex County until 8 a.m. Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiASA_0dC34r8U00

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Route 2 between Athol and Leominster may have some pockets of slick spots before temperatures become no longer supportive of ice or snow.

This rain and snow is round one of Thursday’s weather. The rain should wrap up by mid-morning, leaving us with a lull through the afternoon. By the evening commute, more isolated rain is forecast through the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yngv_0dC34r8U00

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Behind the cold front, Friday turns chillier and breezy. Highs will likely be in the morning before dropping to the 30’s in the afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Wind Gusts Across Eastern Mass. Projected To Be 50 MPH Or Higher On Monday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The variability and volatility of the weather in Boston really starts to pick up steam in the month of December. As the average temperature starts to drop, and the jet stream starts to become more amplified, there’s a noticeable uptick in the frequency of windy days. So it should come as no surprise given just how variable and volatile things can be, given that there is a potential high-wind event in the forecast for Monday. You can blame a large storm system that carves a path across the upper Great Lakes and into the northern reaches of Ontario. That...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy