Gray sweatshirts are as plain as clothing gets — and that’s exactly why we love them. In their exceptional simplicity, the best gray sweatshirts come in handy for just about every activity. If you’re headed out, that plain gray sweatshirt will add some stylish warmth to any outfit; throw it on with jeans and a denim jacket, on top of gym shorts, or even under a blazer for winter date nights. Related: How to Find the Right Denim Fit for You Alternatively, If you’re spending a day in — maybe working from home or lounging on Sunday — the best gray sweatshirts lend...

APPAREL ・ 7 HOURS AGO