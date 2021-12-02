Omicron variant: New COVID testing rules expected to be announced

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Pennsylvania.
A man in his 30s tested positive for the variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday. Details were limited, but the department said it’s working to get more information on his case and coordinating with the state and CDC.
Cases have now been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York, but the Philadelphia Department of Health said so far all reported symptoms have been mild.
The new variant hasn’t been reported in the Pittsburgh area yet, but Allegheny County health officials have said...
