Public Health

Omicron variant: New COVID testing rules expected to be announced

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

The Biden administration may announce new COVID testing...

www.fox35orlando.com

The Independent

Biden announces 'free' at-home Covid tests – but there's a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden's administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
California State
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network's program "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more countries report cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, scientists in the U.S. are analyzing tens of thousands of virus samples, looking for the new strain. It is a complicated laboratory process that CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports is key is to understand how contagious and how serious a disease the strain can cause. Health officials around the world are concerned about the new variant because it has a never-before-seen number of mutations in the genes that code for the spike proteins which the virus uses to enter human cells. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

5 cases of Omicron variant confirmed in New York state: governor

The state of New York has confirmed five cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday, bringing the total number of US detections of the new strain to eight. "New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant," Hochul said in a Twitter post aimed at reassuring residents of the nation's fourth most populous state that the detections were not unexpected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Omicron#Covid#To Be Announced#U S
CBS Pittsburgh

First Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Pennsylvania. A man in his 30s tested positive for the variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday. Details were limited, but the department said it's working to get more information on his case and coordinating with the state and CDC. Cases have now been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York, but the Philadelphia Department of Health said so far all reported symptoms have been mild. The new variant hasn't been reported in the Pittsburgh area yet, but Allegheny County health officials have said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Philadelphia reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant

PHILADELPHIA - A Northwest Philadelphia man in his 30s has tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the health department. The health department is issuing a warning to all Philadelphians to take precautions given the possibility that this new strain may be more transmissible, including seriously reconsidering plans for indoor holiday gatherings and activities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox35orlando.com

Rapid COVID testing site opens at LAX for international travelers

LOS ANGELES - One day after confirming the county's first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a rapid-testing site will open at Los Angeles International Airport Friday that will offer free -- but voluntary -- COVID tests for arriving international passengers. "We'll be messaging the need for international travelers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox35orlando.com

Biden administration extends mask mandate for public transit through March

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration has extended a mask mandate for public transportation, airlines and rail travel through March 18, the White House announced on Thursday. The initial mandate was set to expire on Jan. 18, but reports of the continued spread of the omicron coronavirus variant have prompted health officials to implement new guidelines aimed and curbing the spread of the new strain.
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge

(AP) — New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight. "The omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread," state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

