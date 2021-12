I went for the 2019 Year of Return when they invited the diaspora to come home. I’d never been to west Africa – my family came from Barbados, because of enslavement. This trip was eye-opening because I saw a link between the people of the Caribbean and west Africa: my grandmother used to carry crates of drinks on her head, and in Ghana I saw people doing the same. In Barbados we have cou-cou – which is cornmeal presented in a dome. In Ghana it’s in a ball shape. I don’t like Ghana’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights, but being back where we began resonated deeply. I learnt the word akwaaba, which means welcome.

