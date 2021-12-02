ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encaustic Artist Bridgette Meinhold | Nov. 30, 2021

kpcw.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artist Bridgette Meinhold comes on the show to discuss how her...

www.kpcw.org

Park Record

Local encaustic artist finds ‘The Moments Between’ with her work

For the past decade, local visual artist Bridgette Meinhold has created encaustic landscapes depicting mountains, forests and meadows. Her latest collection of wax, resin and pigment paintings will be showcased in her “The Moments in Between” exhibit that opens at 6 p.m. on Friday at Gallery MAR during the Park City Gallery Association’s Black Friday gallery stroll.
PARK CITY, UT
nonahoodnews.com

The Artist: Amor

Meet Milena Borges, who recently became a part of our Nonahood as not only a resident but a local florist and artist. Borges’ current speciality are beautifully handmade bottles and jars personalized with a special painted message and filled with dried flower arrangements. Her creations put out a warm feeling of gratitude and love, perfect for the season of thanks. Take a look!
VISUAL ART
kzmu.org

The Artist Speaks: Exodus

KZMU's Music Director interviewed Zetro from Exodus in late summer about their newly released album. The new album was released in October 2021. Zetro discussed the production of the album, the album art, and what Exodus will be up to next.
MUSIC
bendsource.com

An Artist's Life

I remember quite clearly the first time I had a conversation with Pat Clark. I was hanging an exhibition of student work from an arts residency I had completed with almost 2,000 middle school students in Central Oregon and Portland. It had been a daunting task, and a lonely one— traveling to a new school each week. But here it was in its completion, now hanging on the wall of Clark's printmaking studio and gallery, Atelier 6000. Clark was thrilled the work was hanging there. She treated it like it was the work of master artists. She marveled at the students' uses of language and imagery. When I left that conversation, I felt prouder and more accomplished than I ever remember feeling at any time in my professional arts teaching career.
BEND, OR
#Art
9&10 News

Artist Profile: Broadbent Photography

A husband and wife team from Manistee are working together to capture those special moments – so they can be cherished forever. We got to see their gorgeous photos and learn more about the inspiration behind their work – in this Artist Profile. Watch the video above to learn more...
MANISTEE, MI
lamesacourier.com

Featured Artist: Glenn Osga

Glenn Osga has been a member for the Foothills Art Association for many years. He enjoys painting with acrylics and concentrates on nature and landscapes with occasional portraits and man-made objects. Recently, he has been thrilled by fall scenery on driving trips to Colorado where his daughters live. “I got...
VISUAL ART
signalscv.com

SCV artists participate in ‘Women Artists’ exhibit

“A Century of California Women Artists” is an exhibit that commemorates the heritage, challenges and accomplishments by women artist members of Women Painters West for the past 100 years. Looking back since 1921, many early members have achieved acclaim both nationally and internationally, including Mabel Alvarez, Kathryn Woodman Leighton and...
GLENDALE, CA
Cape Gazette

Dewey Sip & Shop to feature 70 artists Nov. 26-28

More than 70 local artisans will display their handmade wares at the 7th annual Developing Artist Collaboration Dewey Sip & Shop Nov. 26-28. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Black Friday weekend, in a new and expanded tented location along Dagsworthy Avenue bayside in Dewey Beach.
LIFESTYLE
West Central Tribune

Artists Wanted published Nov. 24, 2021

The annual Small Works silent auction is looking for works of any media for the auction, Dec. 1-12 in the event room at The Barn Theatre in Willmar. The works must be smaller than 12-by-12-by-12 inches, in any medium. All works must be delivered to the Arts Council office in The Barn Theatre by Nov. 29. An artist may submit up to three original works and submit a minimum bid of $30 or more. The 7.875% tax will be added to the final bid. All proceeds are returned to the artist. For more information and an application, call 320-235-8560 or email willmararts@gmail.com.
WILLMAR, MN
Eureka Times-Standard

Artistic anniversary

The Trinidad Art Gallery was founded in 2012 by 19 local artists. This month, the gallery marks its ninth year of bringing creativity to the coastal town. “We are very proud to be celebrating nine years. We have consistently attracted the finest local artists and craftspeople,” said Matt Dodge, a member of the cooperative gallery, located at 490 Trinity St. in Trinidad.
TRINIDAD, CA
Powell Tribune

Artist demonstrations

Cody Country Art League will host artist demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Paula Dimler, Leslie Schafer and Justin Munden. The art league is located at 836 Sheridan Ave. in Cody. For more information, call 307-587-3597, email art@codycountryartleague.com or visit www.codycountryartleague.com.
CODY, WY
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Cover Artist: Adelaide Treibley

National Art Honors Society, National Honors Society, Spanish Club, Envirothon, FBLA, FCCLA and Science Olympiad. Realism. There is something magical about capturing exactly how the subject looks on paper. Favorite Medium of Art:. Pen and ink. I love the way it looks and how much detail can go into a...
VISUAL ART
littlerocksoiree.com

Artist Spotlight: Lisa Krannichfeld

"Float and Drift" by Lisa Krannichfeld, 2021, Chinese ink and watercolor on paper mounted to board and covered with resin, 10.5 x 16.25 x 2. This piece was created exclusively in partnership with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and will be featured on AMFA’s inaugural gift membership box. Learn more about the AMFA membership box and how you could win the original piece by Krannichfeld.
VISUAL ART
sasee.com

Cover Artist: Dorina Nemeskéri

The Budapest-based artist, Dorina Nemeskéri, has not stopped drawing from the moment she could hold a pencil in her hand. It was never a question that she would pursue her passion to become a full-time artist. Her creations are inspired by an olden-time, vintage vibe. She wants her art to...
DESIGN
worcestermag.com

Artist Spotlight: Sharon Freed

Sharon Freed is a self-taught photographer, producing both color and black and white images. She enjoys visiting and revisiting locations, capturing the many changes that occur during New England’s diverse seasons. When she picks up a camera, she aims to capture what is often overlooked in the world around us. She is looking to escape everyday blindness, while finding purpose in everyday experiences — exposing what seems commonplace and making it extraordinary. To see more of Sharon's work, visit her website, http://www.sfreedphotography.com/.
WORCESTER, MA
inregister.com

The Creatives: Artist Amanda Takacs

Artistry: Pyrography, illustration and watercolor artist; BREC assistant director of natural resource management. Half is carved with delicate florals, birds and butterflies; the other half is thick with dark outlines just waiting for the knife. It’s a week after Ida barreled into the state with near Category 5 winds, and...
VISUAL ART
Times Leader

An artistic endeavor

WILKES-BARRE —The Sordoni Art Gallery may be housed on Wilkes University property, but that doesn’t mean it’s exclusive to students. As a matter of fact, the gallery — which is housed in the Karambelas Media and Communication Center at 141 South Main St. — is open to all, and aims to bring appreciation for the arts and culture to anyone who is interested, in downtown Wilkes-Barre and beyond.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
evangelinetoday.com

Mamou artist blessed with talent

Kay Granger’s love of painting began around age 15, when she began painting sporadically for her mother, who Granger says, “was my critic.” She says, “My mom egged me on and I did paintings for a few people for Christmas and stuff like that.” In fact, her mother asked her to paint a black rose on the cross on her father’s grave in the 1970s, which was printed in the Mamou Acadian Press. Granger…
MAMOU, LA
hilliardschools.org

Local Artist at the Hub

The Hub’s Mrs. Schaeffer had a local artist, Adam Hernandez, guide her students through their project of designing handmade postcards. The students created their own designs, using the block printing technique, which were stamped onto their postcards. The postcards will be used to create a pen pal experience as well as be sent to local community members as a way to advocate, ask questions and create connections. This project is being funded through a grant from the Hilliard Education Foundation.
HILLIARD, OH
towntopics.com

“Sharing” on Display At Artists’ Gallery

“LINE OF LIGHT”: This painting by Bill Jersey is part of “Sharing,” his exhibition with artists Laura Rutherford Renner, Heather Barros, and Larry Mitnick, on view at Artists’ Gallery in Lambertville December 9 through January 22. Artists Bill Jersey, Laura Rutherford Renner, Heather Barros, and Larry Mitnick have announced the...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ

