Buffalo Grove Police Shot And Killed Man Who Fired Shots While Armed With 2 Guns

By Meredith Barack
 2 days ago

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS)– Police in Buffalo Grove shot and killed a man who approached them with a gun in each hand and started shooting early Thursday morning.

Police officers received a call about a man with a gun at 1250 Radcliffe Rd. around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, a man holding two guns approached them and began firing shots.

Both officers who responded returned fire, striking the man with the guns. The officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said the man was in his 20s, and lived in Buffalo Grove.

Neither officer was injured. Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Casstevens said the investigation is still in its early stages, but police believe the man officers shot is the same person who called in the report of a man with a gun, saying “there’s a dude standing out there that is crazy and dangerous.”

That caller also told a dispatcher the man had two guns, and went on to reveal he was the person with the guns, according to Casstevens.

The dispatcher asked the man seven times to drop his weapons, but he refused.

“The man did not drop his weapons, and continued to advance on the officers, and fired a shot from both of his weapons. We are not certain if he fired them just into the air, or in the direction of the officers,” Casstevens said.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is currently investigating.

Police have not release the identity of the man killed.

Buffalo Grove police officers are not equipped with body cameras, but police said there is dashboard camera video that shows the entire shooting. The chief said that footage will be released at a later date.

Woman Shot, Killed In Hallway Of South Shore Neighborhood Building

Woman Shot, Killed In Hallway Of South Shore Neighborhood Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead after being shot in the head in the hallway of a South Shore neighborhood apartment building. The shooting occurred at 7:19 p.m. in a building in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, police said. The woman, 27, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Friday. Detectives were investigating.
Neighbors Alarmed After Rash Of Robberies In Lakeview; Police Patrols Increased Along Southport Avenue

Neighbors Alarmed After Rash Of Robberies In Lakeview; Police Patrols Increased Along Southport Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gunpoint robbers have struck multiple times in the greater Lakeview area in recent days – including three robberies on Thursday on and near Southport Avenue within a period of 25 minutes. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the total number of robberies in recent days in the area is now just shy of a dozen – and that is leaving those who live nearby very concerned. The crimes are happening in the day and night. The first of the most recent robberies happened at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Southport Avenue. A 25-year-old woman was grabbed...
2 Men Charged With Attempted Murder In The Shooting Of A CPD Officer

2 Men Charged With Attempted Murder In The Shooting Of A CPD Officer

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday night shooting of a Chicago Police officer in Calumet Heights, authorities said. Adonis Covington, 21, of Gresham, and Michael Taylor, 26, of Avalon Park, were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts attempted murder, according to Chicago Police. Michael Taylor, 26. A mugshot of Adonis Covington, 21, was unavailable. Police pulled over the car to conduct a "traffic investigation" Wednesday night in the 9200 block of Stony Island Avenue when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with the offenders, police said. A Chicago Police officer was shot in the leg and the offenders tried to flee, police said. The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. One of the offenders was shot in the torso, and his condition was unknown, according to police. Covington and Taylor were taken into custody shortly after the incident in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said. They are set to appear in bond court Saturday afternoon.
Police Warn Of Armed Robbers Touting Semiautomatic Weapon Who Have Struck 6 Times In Lakeview

Police Warn Of Armed Robbers Touting Semiautomatic Weapon Who Have Struck 6 Times In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert Thursday about six recent armed robberies on residential streets in Lakeview. In each incident, robbers came up to unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and demanded money while wielding semiautomatic firearms, police said. After the victims gave up their property each time, the robbers got into a waiting vehicle driven by a getaway driver and left. The incidents happened at the following times and locations: • At 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street; • At 10:05 p.m. on an unspecified date in November in the 3900 block of North Janssen Avenue; •...
Man Shot, Critically Wounded On Huron Street In River North Near Mag Mile

Man Shot, Critically Wounded On Huron Street In River North Near Mag Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Friday evening in River North, just steps from the Magnificent Mile. At 6:50 p.m., the 31-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of East Huron Street, near Wabash Avenue, when someone shot him, police said. The victim was struck to the legs and back and was took himself to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was reported in critical condition. The crime scene is just a block from crowds around Zara and the Omni Hotel. No one was in custody late Friday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
Evanston Police Host Gun Buyback Event

Evanston Police Host Gun Buyback Event

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you have guns at home that you no longer want the Evanston Police department will buy them. Police say unwanted guns are at increased risk of being stolen and used illegally. The gun buyback is today at the Mount Zion Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's open to people living in Evanston, Skokie, and the North Side of Chicago. They will pay $100 for the gun and $25 for ammunition.
2 Killed, 6 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

2 Killed, 6 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and six wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:24 p.m. Friday in the West Chatham neighborhood. Police said a 44-year-old man was in a verbal dispute with another known man on the porch of the victim's home on the 10-100 block of West 78th Street. The offender pulled out his gun and shot multiple times at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the torso and one to the head. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where...
Chicago Police Officer Shot, Wounded In Calumet Heights; One Suspect Also Shot

Chicago Police Officer Shot, Wounded In Calumet Heights; One Suspect Also Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights community. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at 8:32 p.m., officers were conducting a "traffic investigation" at 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue, when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupants of a vehicle. A male officer was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said. The officer was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. A suspect was shot and wounded in his torso, and was taken to another area hospital in an unknown condition, Brown said. A second...
Man Charged With Concealing Homicides After Two Found Dead In Algonquin

Man Charged With Concealing Homicides After Two Found Dead In Algonquin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Wisconsin, charged with concealing the deaths of two people in northwest suburban Algonquin. Maxim Parnov is charged with two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, according to Algonquin police. Tuesday afternoon, Algonquin Police responded to a well-being check request for a male and female resident at a home on the 400 block of La Fox River Drive. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the pair, and launched an investigation. Around noon the next day, two people matching the description of those two residents were found dead, but police did not...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Search For Men In Smash And Grab In South Loop

Chicago Police Search For Men In Smash And Grab In South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after three men broke into a clothing store in the South Loop near Roosevelt and Wells. They targeted Divinity Seven and pried open the door just before 6 a.m.
Truck Full Of Salt Crashes On I-88; One Person Seriously Injured

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A semi-trailer truck full of salt was involved in a wreck on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway on Friday afternoon, and one person was seriously injured. Illinois State Police were called to the scene just west of Eola Road at 2:11 p.m. The truck trailer had become separated from its tractor on westbound I-88, and was busted open – spilling salt all over a couple of lanes of the tollway. Meanwhile, the tractor rolled over and landed in the right ditch. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though state police did not specify whether it was the truck driver. Two lanes of I-88 westbound near milepost 120.5 were shut down for investigation at 2:20 p.m., and remained closed as the afternoon rush began.
Police Release Surveillance Video Of Fatal Shooting In Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police on Thursday released surveillance video showing a gunman killing a 59-year-old man during a robbery attempt on Wednesday in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported, the shooting happened in an alley behind the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue, a short distance from the intersection of Bryn Mawr and Lincoln avenues. Late Thursday, the victim’s van was still parked nearby. And when we talk about brazen crimes, this happened just steps from the Lincoln (20th) District police station. The parking garage of the police station right there is visible from the crime scene....
Public Safety
SUV Driver Crashes Into South Chicago Currency Exchange During Attempted Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– The driver of an SUV drove into a currency exchange during an attempted robbery in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the vehicle drove directly into the building, in the 8700 block of South Commercial just after 4 a.m. A passenger then tried to go inside the building an take an item. The passenger was unable to get the item, so he returned to the SUV and the driver fled the scene. No arrests have been made.
2 Men Critically Injured In Shooting In Zion

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured in a shooting in Zion on Wednesday. The Zion Police Department responded to a call of gunshots in the 1800 block of Thompson Avenue and located to men with gunshot wounds in a car. A 35-year-old male victim is not expected to survive. The other man, a 44-year-old, remains in a hospital in critical condition. “It is believed that the victims in this incident were targeted and there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the community,” police said in a written release. No arrests have been made.
Man Shot And Killed In Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. Police said a 59-year-old man was in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., when a sedan pulled up to him, and a gunman got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and shot him. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Three detectives were investigating.
Organized Retail Crime Task Force Recovers Millions Of Dollars In Stolen Goods From Chicago Storage Units

CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators recovered millions of dollars in stolen merchandise from storage units at two Chicago facilities, as part of a large-scale investigation into organized retail thefts. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his Organized Retail Crime Task Force, working with Chicago Police and other law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants on eight storage units at two facilities, recovering tens of thousands of stolen products, worth millions. “Frequently, the criminal enterprises behind these crimes are connected to other crimes, such as the drug trade and human trafficking.” –@ILAttyGeneral Says there is a well organized secondary market out there.@cbschicago https://t.co/unXoHjMsy5 — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV)...
Chicago Police Alert Businesses About Burglaries In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses about burglaries in the Little Village neighborhood. In each incident, the offender attempted to, or made forced entry into the business and take property from inside. Incident Times and Locations: 2500 block of South Western Avenue on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at approximately 4:23 a.m. 2700 Block of West 26th Street on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at approximately 4:26 a.m. Authorities only had a vague description of the offender. Police are reminding the public to always be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, and remain calm If you are confronted by an assailant. Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.
Chicago Officers Attend Hearing In Botched Raid Of Anjanette Young; Face Suspension, Termination

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one of the officers facing suspension or possible termination after the botched raid at Anjanette Young’s apartment will plead not guilty to all charges. there was a police board hearing Friday. Young was unclothed and handcuffed for 20 minutes. Sgt. Alex Wolinski, who was on the scene, could be suspended for a year, or fired. His attorney says he will plead not guilty — that same punishment recommended for Sgt. Cory Petracco, who wasn’t there, but he was supervising officer Alain Aporangao who is the officer who got the warrant and is considered “most culpable” for the harm young experienced. Trial dates will be set in February.
