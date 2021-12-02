Buffalo Grove Police Shot And Killed Man Who Fired Shots While Armed With 2 Guns

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS)– Police in Buffalo Grove shot and killed a man who approached them with a gun in each hand and started shooting early Thursday morning.

Police officers received a call about a man with a gun at 1250 Radcliffe Rd. around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, a man holding two guns approached them and began firing shots.

Both officers who responded returned fire, striking the man with the guns. The officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said the man was in his 20s, and lived in Buffalo Grove.

Neither officer was injured. Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Casstevens said the investigation is still in its early stages, but police believe the man officers shot is the same person who called in the report of a man with a gun, saying “there’s a dude standing out there that is crazy and dangerous.”

That caller also told a dispatcher the man had two guns, and went on to reveal he was the person with the guns, according to Casstevens.

The dispatcher asked the man seven times to drop his weapons, but he refused.

“The man did not drop his weapons, and continued to advance on the officers, and fired a shot from both of his weapons. We are not certain if he fired them just into the air, or in the direction of the officers,” Casstevens said.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is currently investigating.

Police have not release the identity of the man killed.

Buffalo Grove police officers are not equipped with body cameras, but police said there is dashboard camera video that shows the entire shooting. The chief said that footage will be released at a later date.