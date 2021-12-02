ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Now Really the Time to Start Investing in the Stock Market?

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Should you put your money in the stock market? This is a common question, especially in light of the economic volatility currently resulting from record-high inflation, a supply chain crisis, and the continuing threat of COVID-19.

But there's actually a really simple way to answer this question that applies to anyone and everyone who is considering investing, either for the first time or by adding to their existing portfolios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdGWs_0dC31t4z00

Image source: Getty Images.

Is it a good time to start investing?

Many people assume the best way to decide whether to put money into the stock market is to look at economic conditions and whether the market is currently a bull or bear market . But the reality is this approach can be a faulty one.

See, it can be really difficult to predict when the market will hit rock bottom and when a recovery will begin. Trying to time the market and buy in when stocks are at their lowest point could mean you miss out on an opportunity to get your money working for you as quickly as possible. Missing even a few key days in the market could have serious consequences, leaving you with a nest egg that's as much as half a million dollars smaller than it could've been.

The reality is that if you invest in solid companies that will stand the test of time -- or if you invest in an S&P fund that tracks the performance of the market as a whole -- it doesn't matter exactly when you buy in. As long as you invest for the long-term, you stand to make money over time. And the sooner you start investing and getting your cash working for you, the more compound growth can help your nest egg grow exponentially.

So how do you decide if it's a good time to invest?

Rather than asking yourself if the market timing is right, you'll instead want to look at your personal financial situation instead. Specifically, you should consider:

  • Whether you have an emergency fund: Investing when you don't have an emergency fund could be a mistake. When surprise expenses inevitably happen, you may have to either go into debt or sell stocks at an inconvenient time and lock in losses. It's best to have cash set aside for emergencies first before you put money on the line.
  • Whether you have high-interest consumer debt: If you have payday loan debt, credit card debt, or other high interest debt, you could usually get a better return on your money by paying that off rather than investing. This isn't true for low-interest debt, such as a mortgage and student loans, as the ROI you can earn in the market is often higher than the interest rate on these types of debt.
  • Whether you'll need the money you're investing within the next five years: You'll want to invest for the long-term to reduce your risk by ensuring you have time to wait out downturns and stay invested until the inevitable recovery occurs. As a result, it's not a good idea to put your money in the market unless you can leave it invested for five years or more.
  • Whether you have a plan for what to invest in: You should understand your investment goals , know your risk tolerance, and have a plan to build a diversified portfolio with the appropriate asset allocation .

If you can check these items off your list, the right time to put your money in the market is right now so you can start putting your funds to work for you.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

You Can Retire a Millionaire on This 1 Investment

Many people have the goal of retiring wealthy. Choosing the right stocks can make you rich, but that requires skill. Here's an easier way to hit your financial objectives. Does a $1 million nest egg sound nice for retirement? If it does, you're in good company. The reality is that many of your living costs might rise as you age, and it helps to kick off your senior years with a sizable nest egg.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Debt#Asset Allocation#Retirement Savings#Getty Images#S P
KXLY

3 Stocks I’m Buying for Retirement if the Market Crashes

Volatility has been the name of the game lately in the stock market. Thanks to the rise of the new COVID-19 variant omicron, inflation, and the threat that the Federal Reserve may start raising interest rates, anxiety has gripped many investors. Can a market crash be coming soon?. No one...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You $6,300 in Annual Income

Enterprise Products Partners offers an 8.6% yield and has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust's dividend yield of 5.3% and solid growth prospects make it attractive. Verizon's dividend yields 5.1% and should be relatively safe thanks to its low payout ratio. Social Security doesn't provide enough...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Is a Smoking Deal

Philip Morris International is trading at the same share price as in 2012. But the company is as strong as ever and pays a great dividend. The stock is a bargain, but investors should monitor currency exchange rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

9 Reasons the Stock Market Could Crash in the Next 3 Months

Everything from COVID-19 variants to politics and history are potential threats to the S&P 500's historic bounce from a bear market bottom. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's Investing Club: What we learned this week and what we are watching next week

The S&P 500 pulled back in what was a very volatile week, as investors attempted to price in the potential impact of the Omicron COVID variant and commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that "the risk of higher inflation has increased." As a result of the this updated view, Powell added that the Fed may consider speeding up the pace of its bond purchase tapering plans.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy