Hen Ogledd Release New Mini-Album, 'No Wood Accepted'

The Quietus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHen Ogledd have released a new mini-album, No Wood Accepted. The six-track release features six new songs...

thequietus.com

magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Wax Motif Releases Vibey New Single, “Koalack,” Off Forthcoming Album

Australian bass-house maestro, Wax Motif, has made his mark on house music. The shapeshifting producer is always ready to cull from his eclectic preferences for bassline, rap, disco, house, R&B and more. His newest single, “Koalack,” takes a turn from his usual harder, club-focused style and is the off his forthcoming debut album, HARD STREET.
MUSIC
sbstatesman.com

Read Southall Band releases new album “For The Birds”

Read Southall, lead singer of his self-titled band, discussed the heart and soul that has gone into all of his lyrical projects, including the band’s most recent album release, “For The Birds,” in an interview with The Statesman. The album dropped Oct. 22, containing songs that both adapt and cherry-pick...
MUSIC
#Mini
The Quietus

Black Midi Release New Live Album, 'Live-Cade'

It features live versions of tracks from this year's 'Cavalcade' LP. black midi have released a new live album, titled Live-Cade. The album was recorded at London's Soup Studios, and features live versions of five tracks from the band's Cavalcade LP: 'John Hell', 'Chondromalacia Patella', 'Marlene Dietrich', 'Despair' and 'Slow'. The live album is available to purchase exclusively via Rough Trade, and follows on from the release of Cavalcade earlier this year. Watch a video of the band performing 'John Hell' at Soup Studios, from the sessions for Live-Cade, above.
ROCK MUSIC
Hypebae

KAI Returns With Second Mini-Album, 'Peaches'

Following the announcement earlier this month, EXO and SuperM‘s KAI is now back with Peaches, his second mini-album as a solo artist. Contrasting his previous release “Mmmh,” the new lead track “Peaches” is led by soft tones and peachy visuals. The K-pop artist performs a medium-tempo R&B song in the music video, singing: “Pretty girl, you’re like peaches… Feels good to be the bad guy.”
MUSIC
readjunk.com

Ignite Releasing New Album on March 25th

Hardcore punk band Ignite have been releasing new music lately, along with their latest single “The River.” They are set to release a full-length album on March 25th 2022 via Century Media, their first new full-length with new lead singer Eli Santana. The new full-length is a follow-up to the recently released EP Anti-Complicity Anthem.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Steve Vai announces new album, Inviolate, reveals tracklisting and release date

Steve Vai has revealed the name of his upcoming studio album and announced it’s set to arrive on January 28 next year. Titled Inviolate, the nine-track effort will be the electric guitar icon’s 10th solo studio album and his first in six years, following 2016’s Modern Primitive. Vai made the...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Devin Townsend Announces Highly Anticipated New Album The Puzzle To Be Released Tomorrow

Fans of Devin Townsend can look forward to the upcoming release of his album The Puzzle, which will be available on digital platforms starting tomorrow. According to a recent Instagram post from the artist, though, the arrival of the box set elements of the album may be delayed — due to supply issues, these items won’t be shipped until next week at the latest.
MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Disturbed Aiming for Fall 2022 Release for New Album

David Draiman from Disturbed says the band’s upcoming new album will sound like “old school Disturbed”. If a band is lucky enough to survive for several years, even decades, chances are, that band’s music is going to change over time. Sometimes, artists even go in a completely different directed than they started out, confusing some fans while pleasing others with their creativity.
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Tom Jones Releases Deluxe Edition of New Album Feat. Two New Tracks

Today, Tom Jones released his extended version of Surrounded By Time titled, Surrounded By Time -- The Hourglass Edition, digitally with the physical CD coming February 4th through BMG in the US and Canada. Surrounded By Time - The Hourglass Edition:. Stream/Download HERE | Deluxe CD is available to pre-order...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Hilary Woods releases new EP, Feral Hymns

Today is the last Bandcamp Friday of 2021—which means the site forgoes its revenue share of sales for 24 hours—and as usual, there are some surprise releases hitting the pages of artists and albums today. Hilary Woods has just released a new EP titled Feral Hymns, via Sacred Bones. The EP features a series of drone-based pieces created by Woods in collaboration with producer Lasse Marhaug.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

9 Theory Releases New Tune with CloZee Off Forthcoming Album

Find your inner strength with the uplifting vocals and sounds in 9 Theory and CloZee’s latest collab, “The Courage To Fall In Love Again.”. Gabe Lehner, also known as 9 Theory, is known for his genre-blending style of melodic beats. Add that with CloZee‘s enchanting production skills and you have magic unfold right before your ears. This magnificent mash-up has happened once before when the two artists teamed up for CloZee’s single “Nuages” just last year. It was obvious that the two had amazing chemistry in the music lab so they just couldn’t resist coming back for seconds.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Locklyn releases new album, Pink Lemonade

Toronto, ON-based artist, Locklyn released her sophomore EP, Pink Lemonade on November 22, 2021. “I’m so excited for everyone to listen to Pink Lemonade, a feel-good album I like to call it. When creating this album I wanted to show versatility and have each song represent a different element while keeping it still in the R&B realm. I hope this album forces you to constantly use your imagination and keeps you on your toes.”
MUSIC
orcasound.com

MONSTA X RELEASE 10TH MINI ALBUM, NO LIMIT

Worldwide phenomenon, Monsta X, has released their 10th mini album, No Limit, today. No Limit is an album that will become a turning point for Monsta X, where they will begin a new era amid the disordered, unprecedented world struck by Covid-19. This album contains a sense of calling to pioneer a new path, as they continue to infiltrate the North American market. With the band’s second English-language album The Dreaming dropping on 12/10, a global movie launching in more than 70 countries [dates/tickets here], a Top 30 smash hit “One Day” currently climbing the charts, and 4 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances in December; Monsta X are here to close out 2021 triumphantly.
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Eddie Vedder reveals release date of solo album, shares new song “The Haves”

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is back with a new song called “The Haves,” which is set to appear on his new solo album called Earthling. To pre-order Earthling, head here. Earthling, set to be released February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic, also features the previously released single “Long Way.” That song and “The Haves” are available as a limited edition 7″ vinyl single. Vedder also recently contributed original music to Sean Penn’s film Flag Day, collaborating with Glen Hansard on eight new songs.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

Bloc Party Release New Song + Announce Sixth Studio Album

Bloc Party announced details of their forthcoming sixth studio album Alpha Games, out April 29th 2022 via Infectious / BMG. Alpha Games is the band’s first studio album since 2016’s Hymns. Alongside the album announcement, Bloc Party has shared new single “Traps” as the first taste of the upcoming record.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
ROCK MUSIC

