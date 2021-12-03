COVID News: CDC orders contact tracing on travelers coming from southern African nations

The CDC is ordering airlines to collect contact tracing information on all passengers heading to the United States from South African nations.

The directive follows President Biden's order barring most foreign nationals from entering the country if they've recently been to southern Africa.

The information includes a passenger's full name and date of birth, where they will be staying in the U.S., an email address they check regularly, and main and secondary phone numbers.

Airlines will also have to provide the passenger's flight number, the departure and arrival cities, and their seat number.

At least five cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant were reported in New York on Thursday, just hours after the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced a case in a resident with a recent travel history to New York City.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the confirmed cases during a joint press conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday evening. All of the cases are said to be mild and everyone recovered at home.

New York City on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate that will require all nonpublic school employees to get their first shot by December 20. It affects roughly 56,000 employees of 938 yeshivas, Catholic schools and other private schools.

"Vaccinations are the key to our recovery, and our public schools are among the safest places to be in the city," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Childcare centers will now be just as safe, and it's time to use the tools we have at our disposal to climb the ladder even further. We're doing everything in our power to protect our students and school staff, and a mandate for nonpublic school employees will help keep our school communities and youngest New Yorkers safe."

Antonio Brown and two other NFL players have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended Thursday. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games.

All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.

The poster was spotted by a Twitter use at a B43 bus stop at Carroll Street and Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.

The Department of Transportation outsources bus stop ads to a vendor, who is telling them they didn't sell this. DOT is now investigating whether someone vandalized the bus stop and put the poster up themselves.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Thursday that it has a confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in a resident with a recent travel history to New York City. The variant was found through the MDH variant surveillance program, which experts consider one of strongest surveillance programs in the nation. Officials cited their robust virus surveillance system for allowing them to quickly identify omicron once it entered the state and made it more likely that Minnesota would be among the first states to find the variant.

While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in some states, especially in the Midwest and New England. The U.S. recorded its first known omicron infection on Wednesday, in a fully vaccinated person who had returned to California from South Africa, where the variant was first identified just over a week ago.

Two more cases were identified Thursday in Minnesota and Colorado. For now, the extra-contagious delta variant accounts for practically all cases in the U.S. and continues to inflict misery at a time when many hospitals are struggling with shortages of nurses and a backlog of patients. And now the fear is that omicron will foist more patients, and perhaps sicker ones, onto hospitals.

More than one million New York City residents have now received a COVID-19 booster shot, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Roughly 89% of city residents, 81% of 12- to 17-year-olds, and 16% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received at least one dose, the mayor said.

Five hospitals in NYC and Long Island have less than 10% capacity remaining and could have elective surgeries cancelled as soon as Friday. Two are in New York City: Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and Queens Hospital Center, both in Queens. There are three on Long Island: Long Island Community Hospital and Southside Hospital in Suffolk County and North Shore University Hospital in Nassau County. The five are on a state list that currently shows 37 hospitals in the state at 10% capacity or less. Under an executive order signed by Governor Hochul last week, any hospital with 10% or less capacity by Friday will need to shut down most elective surgeries until Jan. 15, 2022.

A panel of U.S. health advisers narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck , setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus. A Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world's desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines

The hoarding of limited COVID-19 shots by rich countries - creating virtual vaccine deserts in many poorer ones - doesn't just mean risk for the parts of the world seeing shortages; it threatens the entire globe.

