ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Top 13 cloud cost management tools

By Peter Wayner
CIO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud cost management tools are a relatively new creation. Just a decade ago, the cloud was pitched as saving us the hassle of bidding, installing, and maintaining our own hardware. Prices per hour were specified in pennies. How could anything go wrong?. What we’ve come to find is that...

www.cio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tech Report& LLC

Great Tools for Effective Project Management

Project management tools let you plan and take part in your team’s workflow. Learn how to choose the ones that are right for your situation. In your project management system, you will need to have these key features: task, scheduling, and reporting tools. To communicate with their employees about projects,...
COMPUTERS
massdevice.com

PerkinElmer launches new cloud-based platform for managing workflows

Waltham, Massachusetts–based PerkinElmer’s cloud-based PKeye workflow monitor enables laboratory personnel to remotely handle PerkinElmer instruments and workflows in real-time through 24/7 access and visibility into laboratory operations. According to a news release, the cloud-based web design and centralized summary dashboard gives authorized users a way to monitor and view real-time...
TECHNOLOGY
The Tech Report& LLC

Secrets to Choosing the Ideal Project Management Tool

The secrets to finding the right tools for project management are here. These tips will help your business grow and produce amazing results. Without a tool that scales with your business, sustained growth is difficult if not impossible. Changes to your PM system are likely. However, these changes also mean...
COMPUTERS
rdworldonline.com

PerkinElmer launches cloud based solution to enable remote lab management

PerkinElmer announces the launch of its PKeye Workflow Monitor, a cloud-based platform enabling laboratory personnel to remotely manage and monitor their PerkinElmer instruments and workflows in real-time. The PKeye Workflow Monitor offers scientists and researchers 24/7 access and visibility into their laboratory operations. With a cloud-based web design and centralized...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Cloud#My Cloud#Azure Cost Management#British
commercialintegrator.com

Integrator Roundtable: Diversification, Cloud & Managed Services Loom Large

With the deafening din of gale-force winds, Americans exhaled a collective (albeit cautious) sigh of relief in mid-May when the CDC announced substantial easing of pandemic-prompted facemask requirements and recommendations. It certainly brightened outlooks in many ways about getting back to life as we have known it and business closer to usual. That includes traveling and experiencing industry events.
SOFTWARE
accountingtoday.com

Why managing accounts payable in the cloud is a cost-saving strategy

Accounting and accounts payable teams have traditionally worked in-house, sharing paper files across a combination of systems. However, much of this work can be done remotely as we saw at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees suddenly had no choice but to work from home, and some companies and...
ECONOMY
Shawano Leader

Cloud Based Solutions for Digital Workforce Management

If you love the idea of using cloud based solutions in order to help automate your digital workforce management tasks, you’ve come to the right place. Just continue reading to discover some of the top digital solutions for digital workforce management that are conveniently cloud based. Global Mobility Solutions:. Global...
SOFTWARE
smarteranalyst.com

Moody’s Analytics Introduces Asset-Liability Management Tool

Moody’s Analytics, Inc., a subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (MCO), has introduced RiskIntegrity Investment Insight, an asset-liability management solution for insurance companies. The tool seeks to combine data and modeling capabilities across Moody’s Analytics to support insurers in building liability-aware investment portfolios. Also, they will be able to effectively judge the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Lumia UK

Azure Cost Management and Billing updates – November 2021

Whether you're a new student, a thriving startup, or the largest enterprise, you have financial constraints, and you need to know what you're spending, where, and how to plan for the future. Nobody wants a surprise when it comes to the bill, and this is where Azure Cost Management and Billing comes in.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Cloud Management Company Zesty Raises $35 Million

Zesty announced recently that it raised a $35 million Series A funding round led by Next47. These are the details. Zesty — a provider of AI-driven cloud management technologies for real-time optimization — announced recently that it raised a $35 million Series A funding round led by Next47. New investors Sapphire Ventures and Samsung Next joined this round with participation from returning investor S-Capital. And Zesty has now raised $42 million in total since its founding in 2019.
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

The ultimate Microsoft 365 management and security tool

The hybrid work environment is a significant and challenging change we have embraced in the past two years due to the pandemic. And Microsoft 365 continues to be the most commonly chosen cloud-based work suite with 50.2 million users around the world. With cloud-based products, all we need is internet connectivity. The people, files and data we work with travel with us, irrespective of where we work from.
SOFTWARE
CIO

To make industrial data actionable, evolve your data historian with an AIoT strategy

In my last article, I wrote about how industrial organizations, in the rush to implement new technologies like AI, the cloud, and the Industrial IoT, have found themselves with a technology stack packed with legacy, plumbed-together, on-premises solutions. The result is an environment with not only multiple siloed data sources, each storing, formatting, and securing data in their own unique ways, but also an equally siloed approach to understanding how to leverage that data into something actionable across the enterprise. Domain experts become not just go-to sources for understanding a certain process or workflow, but the only people with insight and meaningful context into different data sets tracked or generated by different sources.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Starburst launches fully-managed cross-cloud analytics

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Starburst, the commercial entity behind the open source Presto-based SQL query engine Trino, has announced a new fully-managed, cross-cloud analytics product that allows companies to query data hosted on any of the “big three’s” infrastructure — without moving the data from its original location.
SOFTWARE
The Drum

WPP acquires Cloud Commerce Group for omnichannel sales tools

WPP has acquired UK tech company Cloud Commerce Group (CCG), a provider of e-commerce solutions, the holding company has announced. CCG provides multi-channel e-commerce software to retailers and wholesalers – primarily in the UK and Europe – which integrate with eBay, Shopify, Magento and Amazon. It claims to enable retailers to generate over £1bn in gross merchandise value each year. The company is based in Lancaster.
BUSINESS
TravelPulse

ACV Adds More Self-Service Tools To Help TAs Manage Bookings

As Canadian tour operators and airlines struggle to find and train call centre employees, Air Canada Vacations says it has added new self-service tools to allow travel agents to manage client bookings through its website. To help agents save time, ACV has enhanced its self-serve tools through TripBook for online...
LIFESTYLE
Insurance Journal

MGA CFC Underwriting Launches Tool That Calculates Ransomware Costs

CFC Underwriting, the specialist managing general agent, has released a new tool designed to help customers understand the potential cost of a ransomware attack to their business. “Ransomware threats are one of the most serious cyber threats facing modern businesses. Events of this type are disproportionately expensive, wreaking havoc on...
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

AWS adds more metrics and tools to help customers optimize cloud resources

Amazon Web Services Inc. wants to help customers squeeze more performance out of its public cloud platform by leveraging an array of improved compute metrics. The company is expanding the capabilities of AWS Compute Optimizer, a tool that recommends optimal resources for customers based on the workloads they’re running. Announced during AWS re:Invent 2021, AWS Compute Optimizer now delivers resource efficiency metrics alongside those suggestions, in addition to “recommendation preferences” that allow users to opt in or out of features which can enhance those recommendations.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

AWS launches a new tool for diagnosing and fixing database issues in its cloud

As Swami Sivasubramanian, VP, Amazon AI, argued in his keynote today, being good at managing databases is not a differentiating factor for most businesses, so a lot of them naturally gravitate toward managed services in the cloud. But even so, these customers would still like to see more automation tools for managing these services, especially around diagnosing performance issues, Sivasubramanian noted.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Solvo ReInvents Cloud Identity and Access Management with IAMagnifier

Security innovator launches an automated, visual and centralized cloud DevSec platform, reducing permission misconfiguration breach threats. Solvo, a security automation enabler for cloud development and production environments”, announced the availability of its “IAMagnifier” – a cloud SaaS security platform, enabling developers, DevOps and cybersecurity stakeholders working in cloud development environments to reduce potential cybersecurity threats caused by misconfigured access permissions to cloud assets.
SOFTWARE
infosecurity-magazine.com

Organizations Now Have 76 Security Tools to Manage

Organizations are presenting their attackers with an open goal because of tool bloat, a lack of visibility into key assets, and misplaced confidence in their security controls, according to Panaseer. The security vendor polled 1,200 US and UK enterprise security decision-makers from various industries to compile its Panaseer 2022 Security...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy