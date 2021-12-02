MTM On the Road: Houghton Lake Christmas Nickel Tour Hides Presents in Local Stores

Houghton Lake is celebrating by giving recognition to their small businesses.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, they are having their wooden nickel tour.

Under the Windmill is ground zero for the tour.

It includes over 40 stores in town that people can stop at to collect a token.

There are prizes for people who collect the most wooden nickels.

Sixty-two prizes will be hidden amongst the stores. Leading up to the event they’ve been featuring the different businesses on the Facebook to get people pumped for the big day.

