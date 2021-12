Thanks to a mom who loved birds, I developed an interest in songbirds as a kid growing up in Goldonna. When she heard the song of a bird with which she was not familiar, she would reach up on a shelf, pick up her tattered bird book, summon my brother, sister and me to follow her to the yard to try and find the bird that was singing a new song. Once the bird was located, mom would thumb through…

GOLDONNA, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO